ABC Reveals A Big ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ Easter Egg

Good Morning America recapped the fan furor over the first trailer for Star Wars: The Force Awakens yesterday, which was a bit awkward since it’s basically Disney talking about itself in the third person. Nonetheless, being owned by the Mouse has its perks, among them inside sources.
The full clip is mostly just Disney congratulating itself that people are still interested in Star Wars, although they do linger on a few fan theories in a way that comes off as a bit condescending. Yes, people really into something will overanalyze it. Why not? That’s part of the fun!
But, regardless, the best Easter Egg they save for the very end of the clip, at around the 2:15 mark. They confirm that the lightsaber you hear at the end of the trailer is, in fact, Luke’s, although they do stop short of stating that it’s Luke waving it around. That seems to tie in with the rumors that Luke’s first lightsaber plays a major role in the plot.
I admit I’m still skeptical of the rumors surrounding the movie and its ending, something only reinforced by the trailer. Still, we’re looking forward to seeing how Luke deals with a lightsaber passing a cross-guard.
And, if you want to see everything, here’s the whole clip. Easter egg at 2:15.
I’m just glad that it looks like the movie is going to have some fun with the cinematography and feel. Not just Lucas with his coffee filming a conversation between two people staring at each other in a living room once or twice and the same “walks to the window, monologues” stage direction every time.
Agreed. That glimpse of the Stormtroopers ready to offload their ship looked different than anything we’ve seen in any of the Star Wars films so far, and it had me really excited to get another visual take on the material.
I love the callback to “aren’t you a little short for a stormtrooper?”
I think it’s interesting that we’re clearly going to be getting these ‘storm the beach’ type shots from a Stormtrooper’s perspective. Between that and Boyega’s opening shot, it’s curious as to what role they will have and what side they’ll be fighting on.
See that’s why I believe it works because it’s a callback without being obviously overt.
I had the same thought about the lightsaber at the end.
Just give into it like the rest of us geeks.
But…that’s not the same lightsaber he had later; that one dropped down the shaft at Bespin.
Maybe someone salvaged it.
Right, but will there be wipes to transition between all the major shots? I mean, that was one thing Lucas totally nailed, you guys, amirite?!
“That seems to tie in with the rumors that Luke’s first lightsaber plays a major role in the plot”
So, knowing that your lightsaber is practically your third arm and you’re off balance without it.
Having seen how you create your saber from Clone Wars.
I think Luke lost his saber.
Does he find it?
DOES SOMEONE ELSE HAVE IT
SOMEONE MORE POWERFUL???
I have alot of questions.
I’m looking at it a little bit differently. Before it was Luke’s it was Anakin’s. You also see Vader’s old, beat up mask, and you hear Luke talking about how strong the Force is in his family, saying that his father HAS it, present tense, not past tense. Hmmmm…………