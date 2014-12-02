ABC Reveals A Big ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ Easter Egg

Senior Contributor
12.02.14

Good Morning America recapped the fan furor over the first trailer for Star Wars: The Force Awakens yesterday, which was a bit awkward since it’s basically Disney talking about itself in the third person. Nonetheless, being owned by the Mouse has its perks, among them inside sources.

The full clip is mostly just Disney congratulating itself that people are still interested in Star Wars, although they do linger on a few fan theories in a way that comes off as a bit condescending. Yes, people really into something will overanalyze it. Why not? That’s part of the fun!

But, regardless, the best Easter Egg they save for the very end of the clip, at around the 2:15 mark. They confirm that the lightsaber you hear at the end of the trailer is, in fact, Luke’s, although they do stop short of stating that it’s Luke waving it around. That seems to tie in with the rumors that Luke’s first lightsaber plays a major role in the plot.

I admit I’m still skeptical of the rumors surrounding the movie and its ending, something only reinforced by the trailer. Still, we’re looking forward to seeing how Luke deals with a lightsaber passing a cross-guard.

And, if you want to see everything, here’s the whole clip. Easter egg at 2:15.

