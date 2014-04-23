Accused Murderer Is Worried That Having The Word ‘MURDER’ Tattooed Prominently Across His Neck Might Hurt His Case

Jeffrey Chapman of Great Bend, Kansas is probably actually guilty of two crimes: Murdering a man in cold blood and leaving his body in a ditch, and getting a really bad tattoo of “MURDER” mirror-imaged backwards across his neck. Technically, he’s only being charged for one of those crimes, however he’s worried that the second one might make him come off a smidge impartial to a jury.

Hmm? I don’t see it. At any rate, Chapman is asking the court to let a tattoo artist to cover it up before his trial starts on Monday. The New York Daily News reports:

Prosecutors say they aren’t opposed to Jeffrey Chapman covering his tattoo, but Barton County’s sheriff says he’s against transporting Chapman to a licensed tattoo facility — the only places tattoo artists are allowed to practice under Kansas law. The Great Bend Tribune reports Chapman’s trial is scheduled to start Monday in the November 2011 killing of Damon Galliart, whose body was found by hunters in a roadside ditch southwest of Great Bend.

General rule of thumb? If you’re at all predisposed to doing something that might get you in trouble, don’t get that thing tattooed on an extremely visible part of your body. That’s exactly why I decided against those “J-A-Y” and “W-A-L-K” knuckle tattoos.

