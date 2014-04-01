The Latest Instagram Trend: Taking Sweaty Selfies #AfterSex

#Sex #Instagram
04.01.14 4 years ago 23 Comments

Sex is a sacred act shared by a man and woman, man and woman, woman and woman, man and man and man and man and man and man and man, and a cellphone. Nerve reports on a growing trend on Instagram: #AfterSex, in which horn dogs take photos of themselves once they’re finished Doing It.

Such is the same of the very public #aftersex and #aftersexhair tags on Instagram that people are now posting, with full knowledge that they can and will be searched by anonymous eyes. Often the shots are selfies, two half-profiles spooned familiarly together, always sharing contented expressions. It, like a lot of Instagram pics, is a private moment built for an audience. (Via)

“#AfterSex takes the private out of private parts” — Gene Shalit, online critic. As far as Internet trends go, it’s fairly inoffensive, if a bit of a sweaty Internet humblebrag. Look, WE GET IT, you just had sex, but I just, um, read the Wikipedia page for U2’s Rattle and Hum, which is basically the same thing, so…

Via Nerve

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sex#Instagram
TAGS#AFTERSEXinstagramSex

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP