The Latest Instagram Trend: Taking Sweaty Selfies #AfterSex

Sex is a sacred act shared by a man and woman, man and woman, woman and woman, man and man and man and man and man and man and man, and a cellphone. Nerve reports on a growing trend on Instagram: #AfterSex, in which horn dogs take photos of themselves once they’re finished Doing It.
Such is the same of the very public #aftersex and #aftersexhair tags on Instagram that people are now posting, with full knowledge that they can and will be searched by anonymous eyes. Often the shots are selfies, two half-profiles spooned familiarly together, always sharing contented expressions. It, like a lot of Instagram pics, is a private moment built for an audience. (Via)
“#AfterSex takes the private out of private parts” — Gene Shalit, online critic. As far as Internet trends go, it’s fairly inoffensive, if a bit of a sweaty Internet humblebrag. Look, WE GET IT, you just had sex, but I just, um, read the Wikipedia page for U2’s Rattle and Hum, which is basically the same thing, so…
The face on the girl on the 7th pic down in black and white, that was pretty much my after sex face throughout college. #aftersex? #whendiditstart?
The dude in the above it looks so sad. Like he realized the condom ripped or that she had a wang or something.
So this is what the end of porn scenes look like. never bothered to watch the end, and now I know why.
I figured it would have more girls with jizz in their eyes. These young kids do it all wrong.
Ours:
I’m disgusting by every single aspect of this comment, from the username to the avatar to the linked image itself. well done.
I’m happy to oblige, little priest
That is wonderfully horrific.
I thought only good looking people were allowed to have sex. This is very disappointing.
This must be why I’ve been having so mucRUNS AWAY CRYING
I searched this hashtag so I could see more shots without having to create an Instagram account. I’m impressed by how many of the women in these photos must have great personalities and even greater bank accounts.
Kids in the future could start celebrating conception day along with their birthdays.
Where’s the selfie of the dissatisfied woman and the man crying in the corner because he can’t please her?
So is 9th post 4-some? We have a guy, a gal, a person taking the photo and the kitty definitely has sex hair.
i take after sex pictures all the time, and during sex pictures, and before sex pictures… this isn’t such a big dela [dl.dropboxusercontent.com]
My God the young’uns really do love taking pictures of themselves these days.
Where’s the shame and crying?