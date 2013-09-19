‘Agent Carter’ May Become Marvel’s Next TV Series

Peggy Carter is already getting a lot more attention than we thought, with a Marvel One-Shot film coming up. And she might just become Marvel’s next TV series.
If you need a quick refresher, Peggy Carter is a British agent assigned to keep an eye on the super-soldier program that creates Captain America, and honestly, got a bit of a short shrift in the movie. She was fully capable of kicking ass and taking names, as the movie showed us, and just never got to do it, because Cap was the one with the vibranium shield.
Well, by all accounts, her TV show would be, well, Agent Carter kicking ass and taking names during the early days of S.H.I.E.L.D. Oh, and dealing with sexist idiocy: Part of the short will be her dealing with her boss, who is basically “harrumph harrumph women are for babies harrumph harrumph”. One assumes that will carry over into the actual show, since agents fighting their own agency usually makes for a good plotline, and moronic superiors are pretty much the only way terrorists have gotten away with anything on TV shows since 1978.
The bad news is that no deals are in place, so Hayley Atwell is not yet a lock for the role and might not come back. On the other hand, her biggest role coming up according to the IMDB is a supporting role in Kenneth Branaugh’s Cinderella and… Peggy Carter in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. So we’re going to guess that Atwell will be amenable to taking on a big-budget American TV series that gives her something to do other than be pretty.
But what would be the “super-catch” for the series? I mean, she was amazing in Captain America, but I really don’t see the series doing well without super-powered people around…
Presumably it’d have pulpy superscience behind it.
So, it’ll essentially be Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D: The Early Years?
That said, I’d still watch it. Hopefully the Howling Commandos have a role to play.
This.
They pad the show out with Hydra and maybe a budget Red Skull, and you’re done.
Or fuck, maybe we see the rest of the Invaders — Namor, Human Torch, etc.?
The Invaders, assuming Marvel retains the rights to Namor and the Human Torch (one associated with the Fantastic Four in name only, the other associated with the FF in modern Marvel story lines) would make a great plot for Captain America 3.
It beats her fighting the Whizzer.
Recast Howard Stark and you can expand that aspect too
Would there have to be a reason to recast Howard Stark? That actor wasn’t terrible. Was he? Am I totally wrong?
I just didn’t like him that much… but I am sure hew would be cheap to keep
Anything that increases the chances of our seeing more of Hayley Attwell in that uniform is a very good thing.
Two shows in the same continuity involving the same agency running at the same time… seems like that’d be weird.