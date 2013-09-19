‘Agent Carter’ May Become Marvel’s Next TV Series

Peggy Carter is already getting a lot more attention than we thought, with a Marvel One-Shot film coming up. And she might just become Marvel’s next TV series.



If you need a quick refresher, Peggy Carter is a British agent assigned to keep an eye on the super-soldier program that creates Captain America, and honestly, got a bit of a short shrift in the movie. She was fully capable of kicking ass and taking names, as the movie showed us, and just never got to do it, because Cap was the one with the vibranium shield.

Well, by all accounts, her TV show would be, well, Agent Carter kicking ass and taking names during the early days of S.H.I.E.L.D. Oh, and dealing with sexist idiocy: Part of the short will be her dealing with her boss, who is basically “harrumph harrumph women are for babies harrumph harrumph”. One assumes that will carry over into the actual show, since agents fighting their own agency usually makes for a good plotline, and moronic superiors are pretty much the only way terrorists have gotten away with anything on TV shows since 1978.

The bad news is that no deals are in place, so Hayley Atwell is not yet a lock for the role and might not come back. On the other hand, her biggest role coming up according to the IMDB is a supporting role in Kenneth Branaugh’s Cinderella and… Peggy Carter in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. So we’re going to guess that Atwell will be amenable to taking on a big-budget American TV series that gives her something to do other than be pretty.