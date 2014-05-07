‘Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Recap: Just Call This ‘Ward Begins’

It took long enough, but Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. finally has some energy behind it going into the finale. Even though it doesn’t quite have the courage of its convictions in a few respects.
This episode has two prongs. The first is Coulson and team chasing down Garrett and Ward, and largely managing to get ahead before a major setback. And the second is the dreaded-by-some “Ward Begins” storyline.
Truthfully, the latter could have used some more set-up. We first learn about how terrible Ward’s childhood was waaaaaaay back in the first set of episodes last year, and it hasn’t come up since. So having Garrett walk into a Massachusetts juvie and pull Ward out is a bit jarring.
But the story itself explains a lot as Ward goes camping and shows some adaptability. It also rather forcefully underlines that Ward is not a triple agent. Maybe he’s got a soft spot for the good guys, but that soft spot only goes so far: In the end, he’s a bad guy.
The rest of the story is preoccupied with Coulson and May breaking into Cybertech. Honestly, the show offers up a taste for humor here that’s been somewhat missing from some episodes, especially with Coulson and May hilariously blowing a job interview. It helps that it’s all plot momentum, with the show briskly going from plot point to plot point and action scene to action scene. They even give Coulson a hilariously cheesy Bond one-liner before he chucks a file cabinet out a window.
The episode ends on a rather pointed note: Garrett is pumped full of Coulson’s magic healing drugs, Fitz and Simmons are dumped into the ocean, and the rest of the team is cornered by a rather disturbingly large squad of Deathloks. One of whom has Ward’s giant Viking rage stick. Oh, and HYDRA is trying to sell supersoldiers to the US government. That’ll end well!
Some more thoughts:
- Buddy the dog is a shameless attempt to manipulate our emotions and what happens to him is obvious from the first frame he’s in. It still works, because I own a dog. Come on, Ward, not even an insane serial killer in a beast suit would kill a dog. You monster.
- Is the show on a mission to make Fitz as irritating as possible? First there was the whole “Gemma doesn’t want to be my special friend” “arc” and now his whining about Ward. If you can’t figure out anything to do with the character, shoot him.
- That said, Fitz handing Garrett his ass with a button click was pretty entertaining. Sucks to be you, Tin Man!
- Also, Skye’s parents are werewolves or something. It’s kind of hilarious how the show tries to shoehorn this plot it summarily dropped into the episode just to tie up that loose end. Somehow we think Skye’s going to Hulk out in next week’s finale. Either that or she’ll turn out to be connected to the High Evolutionary.
- So, wait, SHIELD techs are just going into the private sector? Wouldn’t world governments have something to say about that?
The season finale is next week, and should be interesting. Excelsior!
I laughed way harder than I should have at the “Large file transfer” line.
That line definitely scratched me where I itch
My only regret is that it didn’t take out a mook.
I laughed a lot too
I laughed my ass off at the “file transfer” line.
Marvel really needs to spend some cash and get one of the Avengers in on the season finale. Have Iron Man or Thor bail out the team in Cuba.
They probably spent most of the episodes budget getting the Nick Fury appearance that’s coming next week.
Since they think Coulson is dead (and his death was the catalyst for them to team up in the first place) it’s very unlikely… maybe Widow but budget is so low its still very unlikely.
Fitz’s Ward whining was the worst, but I did like his awkward high five/fist bump with Triplett. Is the Triplett/Simmons romance officially off the table?
Man, I hope not. That was actually interesting. Of course Trip may not make it to the finale.
The one that got me was Coulson accidentally doing Fitz;s brogue in the interview from hearing it in his ear. I had to rewind back a minute.
+1 for that bit
I was wondering if they’re going to use Skye as the way into the whole Inhumans bit. Since they cant use the ‘M’ word its been rumored they going to use the Inhumans to bring more superhumans into the mix. Or maybe her parents where just monsters.
The dog was obvious, but the whole time I was sitting there thinking, if he kills that dog, I don’t care if he helps a million old ladies cross the road while he saves the universe from Galactus while he solves cold fusion and cures cancer, he can never be redeemed. Unless he saves like a bunch of puppies or something.
Dogs are so obvious, but they ALWAYS work.
Yea the we all saw the dog thing from a mile away but only a sociopath wouldn’t instantly hate a guy for shooting a nice dog. Maybe a guy can get away with it if the dog is attacking him but doing it while the dog is happily running through the woods is just terrible.
Ward shot a lab, so basically I’m not going to feel bad for anything that happens to him. EVER.
@Dan Seitz Agreed. I hope some Ebola catches AIDS, and then Ward gets Ebolaids, and is then kicked in the balls by Deathlok’s metal leg a hundred time, whereupon the friction from all those kicks causes him to burst into flames and he has to reside in a burn ward buried a thousand feet below ground, without pain medication until the Ebolaids causes all of his blood vessels to explode simultaneously, and then the burn ward/cave collapses. And I’ll still laugh and not feel bad for him.
@Billy Boy He killed an adorable dog and tried to kill an even more adorable Simmons. I really want to see Fitz come back next season a-la Henchman 21 as a tattoo-sporting hardass with a thirst for vengence.
“21, slay the cab driver!!!!”
@Billy Boy If you really want to humiliate him, have Paste Pot Pete or Chemistro get in a lucky shot. OOPS SORRY WARD YOU GOT KILLED BY A LOSER.
@Dan Seitz
Stomped to death be STILT-MAN
@Darkest Timeline Zach Morris The Kangaroo accidentally lands on him.
@Dan Seitz If you’re going to go “embarrassing” you might as well go hard….have the Walrus kill him.
@Dan Seitz
Mind control suicide by Purple Man, who then sexually assaults him. Which seems to be his main attack.
Run over by Turner D. Century and his fancy bicycle.
Also, guys, if you’ve got a Twitter account, let’s move this over there with the hashtag #WardMustDie, because I’ve got a million of these.
Wouldn’t the ultimate embarrassment be getting beat up or killed by Forbush Man?
The kill the dog thing kind of reminded me too much of the Unsullied in Game of Thrones
This is fun. Maybe he dies helping save D-Man?
I don’t have The Twitter, but I think the only fair conclusion would be Buddy returning for revenge. Or, in Red Dead Redemption style, Son of Buddy hunts him down and humps his leg until he dies.
So was it Ward who eventually killed the dog? Or did Garrett so it, figuring Ward had a soft spot so that’s why he dumped the duo rather than killing them – ward knew that if he didn’t appear to kill em, Garrett would.
I’m doing rambling speculation when I could just re-watch the episode and see if it shows anything besides the cross hairs, but whatever.
As for Skye, are we assuming that her parents were figurative monsters, horrible people who’d destroy a village, or literal monsters? Is this how they’re doing Midnight Sons? IS HER DAD WEREWOLF BY NIGHT AND MOM MAN-THING?
Maybe Fin Fang Foom is her dad, and her mother was just very sore and angry.
Well, they got as close as network TV will get to killing a dog, the implication being Ward won’t shoot something he loves in the fact but will cap it at 1800 yards with a sniper rifle.
Also, I like how Ward hunts with what appears to be a .50-cal rifle.
Could it be Legion of Monsters? WILL WE SEE FRANKENCASTLE?
@josh wilkinson …Probably not.
@Dan Seitz that was meant as a joke
I thought Ward *didn’t* shoot the dog? Granted, I was watching thru my hands with one eye closed.
Also, is Ward officially a vegetarian? There wouldn’t be enough left of that deer to make soup stock let alone a meal.
That dragon is wearing shorts. Totally unrealistic. You’ve lost me.
I thought he didn’t kill the dog. They set it up with saying something like “the dog runs 100 yards if I hit a target or not.” Then rather than killing the dog, Ward just shoots off in the distance to send the dog running. I think Ward just wanted the dog to go run off and never be seen again. I would rewatch to confirm, but already deleted from the dvr.
I’m a little curious if they will have Ward become Taskmaster or Grim Reaper or somebody. They already changed Deathlok’s identity, I’m fine with them changing minor/inconsequental details. Taskmaster is an interesting choice, as he turned anti-hero and all.
I’ll only be ok with him being Grim Reaper if one of his brothers changed his name to Simon Williams and acquired super powers.
Grim Reaper is a possibility, but I think Taskmaster is more likely.
We need some Wonder Man. I love that arrogant bastard. I wish they would have revealed that “Grant Ward” was a pseudonym so that they could fit him into a different role somewhere – he’s too good of a villain to be “Generic Henchman #2”.
@Darkest Timeline Zach Morris This is Marvel so it wouldn’t be too surprising if the retconned it, we know they love their retcons.
And until Cap 2 I would have bet on Crossbones. Seemed like a good fit.
Maybe it turns out his whole family was living under a false name and his dad is actually Helmut Zemo who ordered Garret to turn him into a decent Hydra agent.
1. My guess: Skye’s a Kree.
2. As a dog owner, while I am super happy that Ward didn’t shoot the dog, that would have fully cemented himself as a heel.
3. Neither one will, but I really hope Fitz drowns. He has fast replaced Skye as Most Annoying.
4. It will never happen, but having RDJ pop in to compete with Quinn to continue the “world security” storyline would be awesome. Remember what Maria Hill said Stark Industries was getting into last week….
5. Thankfully, Ward isn’t going back. He’s too far down the rabbit hole to be redeemed, and that’s the best thing for the show.
I give them props for not ruining the “will the survive” surprise by showing them in the clips for next weeks episode.s.
I really hope there isn’t a “Redemption of Ward” angle. That would seriously upset me. Unless the redemption was sacrificing himself. That’d be ok.
I wanted to punch Fitz every time he started in on his “Ward’s not really evil” crap, simply because I strongly don’t want it to be true
Him sacrificing himself is the only possible out he has, and even that would be shitty. He’s killed a bunch of SHIELD agents (Patton especially) and helped Hydra get their hands on all sorts of weapons/bad guys. Even if he jumps in front of Skye/Coulson to stop a Deathlok missle, it’s too easy an out. Keep him a bad guy, and play up the fact that he’s a super creep for Skye.
I’m really hoping that since Marvel got the rights back we can see the Punisher pop up at some point. Maybe he can show up at the beginning of season 2 taking out Hydra agents.
Maybe that’s how Ward redeems himself? His birth name was Frank Castillo all along!
Did anyone else catch how in the preview for next week’s episode they mention that a “major star” will be in the finale and then they SHOW A STOCK PHOTO OF SAM JACKSON???
Really, ABC? A stock photo?
I enjoyed the episode, but if Ward’s past was meant to somehow change my mind about him, the writers failed. In fact, I’m still not sure why Ward is so loyal to Garrett.
It’s Jemma, not Gemma.