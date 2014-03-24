Should 'Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Be Renewed?

Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. has been a lot of things for fans over the last few months, one of those things decidedly “frustrating.” And the show is still on the bubble as it waits to start a new run of episodes on, believe it or not, April 1st. But will the show be renewed, and more importantly, should it?
Will It Be Renewed?
Really, at this point, that shouldn’t be a question. A TV series spun off one of the biggest interconnected film franchises in entertainment history should have been, right from the start, a slam-dunk. But it hasn’t been.
The show has a fairly distinct downward trend in the ratings. In of itself, that’s not enough to get Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. cancelled; it’s still doing fairly well for ABC. If Once Upon A Time, which gets lower ratings and has a similar budget, is considered a safe bet for renewal, it’s unlikely ABC’s going to crash the Bus.
Should It Be Renewed?
Good question. Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. undeniably has a fan base, but the show has struggled, constantly, to juggle its cast and make us care about them. We spent most of the first half of the series calling Agent Ward Space Mutiny names until they finally gave the guy something to do. Turns out, Brett Dalton can act!
Honestly, there’s a timidity, in both the writer’s room and the larger Disney apparatus, that’s creating problems. It’s fairly clear that there was a retool behind the scenes fairly early on, aimed at improving the back half of the season. Yeah, Patton Oswalt is stunt casting, but we’ll take it, as we said. Similarly, rolling out Sif, Hulkbusters, and Deathlok are all blatant appeals to our nerdery… but as that’s what we were showing up for in the first place, it’d be disingenuous to complain.
That said, most ideas for making the show more watchable for those who abandoned it mostly involve burning it to the ground. A popular idea on some message boards is, er, killing off at least one or two cast members, with May, Skye, and Ward being the most popular nominees. Some just want the show to start fresh completely, with Coulson going it alone.
And there’s also the question of Marvel’s other TV series. Disney has to be aware that interest in Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. will sink like a rock once they start offering us actual superheroes that can do things instead of talk at each other on Netflix.
We think the show deserves a second season, but to be honest, it needs to either give the show the b-listers and second stringers it needs, or it needs to start delivering on the concept of cleaning up the fallout of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The show’s strongest episodes have centered on how alien technology and superheroics affect day-to-day life, and the more of that we see in season two, the better the show will be for it.
Cool idea for any superhero show: just be awesome like Arrow.
Yep.
But SHIELD is not a superhero show, and shouldn’t be.
Arrow is only sort of a superhero show, its just awesome, also i am wetting my pants for the “Birds of Prey” Episode this week, and the “Suicide Squad” did not disappoint
It doesn’t need to be a superhero show, it needs to be a Marvel show in the same way Arrow is a DC show. ‘Arrow’ revels in its expansive universe, while ‘Agents of SHIELD’ shrinks away from it because the people running it are too afraid to step on the movies’ toes.
Also, it could just be a well-constructed television show like ‘Arrow’ is.
Bah. Arrow is just candy. Paper-thin facsimiles of familiar characters, and the easily-entertained nerds gobble it up. Ooh, look, it’s Green Arrow! (Except he’s horribly written, performed, and bears no resemblance to the character on page.) And look Huntress! (Except horribly written and performed. I’m not saying Skye is a great actress on AoS, but she acts like Meryl effin’ Streep compared to this chickadee.) And ooh, look, Deadshot! (Who is one of my favorite villains, and in this show is a characterless toolbag who…tattoos the names of his targets on his body? This is a smart move for a top secret, untraceable international assassin? And how does he have such impeccable handwriting when tattooing his own back? Now there’s a superpower!) And ooh, look Deathstroke! (Except…well, not. You see where I’m going with all of this.)
I’m not saying that AoS is a perfect show. And I’d love to see more Marvel U characters. But I’ll take decent dialogue, plot, and characters over the “ooh, look!” mentality any day. Give them a second season to stretch their legs.
Yes, it should be renewed.
Sorry, I’m enjoying it. Well, I’m not sorry for enjoying it. I’m sorry you guys aren’t.
It’s an unequivocal yes. There has yet to be an episode that I didn’t rate as at least a fun enough way to spend an hour, and the better episodes significantly improve on that low water mark.
The second seasons of Whedon shows tend to be way better than the first.
Sure. But give it a semi True Detective format. Have Coulson ,Melinda May and Fitzsimmons get a new supporting team every season
If the choice is between “New & Improved” and “New” I’d choose to keep the Improved part because without the Improved part it’s just new. Just New is Tahiti.
Yes it should be renewed, just wrestle creative control out of the Wheedon families hands.
Also, deep six everyone except Coulson. Add more established Marvel U characters and storylines. There are dozens of TV budget friendly stories Marvel could adapt from the comics.
I’ll give season 2 a chance, it has been slowly improving and if they’d just find a way to write Skye out there’s no reason it can’t continue to.
They are building Skye to be some sort of Super Hero, I don’t think they will write her out
My feeling is that all of the season so far has been waiting for The Winter Soldier and the fall of SHIELD. After that happens I have a feeling that Coulson’s team and the show will have a more defined goal/ mission.
Maybe they will turn into the a team of the marvel universe. Convicted of a crime they didn’t commit and go on the run.
I still can’t believe how badly they fucked this up.
It’s non cable; they had no choice…
Cc able would’ve been better, but I was surprised at how little of the the Marvel universe they tapped into in the early episodes. A lot of them seemed like they could’ve been recycled A Team scripts .
Man,I wondered why they kept drugging Skye before takeoff.
I would enjoy this show so much if Hannibal and Face(Liam Neeson and Bradley Cooper) come out and they pick up where the A-Team movie left off because that would make more sense than a majority of this season.
They couldn’t get the A-Team scripts. ‘Burn Notice’ already used them.
Yes.
I’m enjoying it so far more than Arrow S1.
The problem with SHIELD is two-fold.
1. They didn’t know what they wanted the show to be from the get go. This is a massive problem.
2. It might be too ambitious for its budget sometimes. Not often, thank god, but sometimes… the big effects shots on the show are some of the worst on TV.
This show needed more of a “Marvel” presence in it this season beyond the Sif, Garret, Hand, Deathlok stuff now in the second half… but that’s just for us geeks. A non-comic fan won’t know any of those characters from the back of their hand, other than Sif. So the connection to the greater Marvel Universe is only really a problem for the fanboys.
It’s more a question of direction and writing. Do they want to be a serialized of episodic show? They seem to be in the middle, and it’s not doing them any good. The Caterpillar/Clairvoyant storyline is interesting, but there is so little progress in every case-of-the-week episode throughout the season that I can’t be bothered to really give a shit.
I think the massive sweeping changes to the MCU that will come from the Winter Soldier fallout probably had something to do with the show’s direction, so that’s why I’m willing to give it a little bit of a leash.
But if this wasn’t an MCU show, and was just some random unconnected show about gov’t agents investigating super crimes… this would have been dropped a long time ago.
Initially I was a big supporter of this show. But after my repeated disappointments, I just can’t even bring myself to watch it anymore. It could have been so good and is instead just so bad. Perhaps it is my fault, perhaps my expectations were to high.
I say renew it if only because the first season of Buffy wasn’t that good either and it took off in the second season. Same thing for Parks and Recreation. Maybe in the second season they’ll find their voice.
I agree with the idea of a mass kill off of characters. Deathlok goes nuts on the plane. Even Lola is destroyed. The only survivor? Agent Coulson.
Next season retitle it AGENT of S.H.I.E.L.D.
At this point, I’m even ok with them killing Coulson.
I’m going with no. This show is almost as bad as Helix but more frustrating because it has massive potential.
It’s like a marvel comic show geared toward middle aged women.
Add Taskmaster or GTFOH
BAIL BAIL BAIL…. jumped ship two episodes in. 67th best decision of my life.
Delete delete delete, Badger. Wherever you’re thinking it was going, just imagine that but more poorly executed. I doubt you’d be surprised by any twists or anything less than underwhelmed.
If the rumors of Captain America: The Winter Soldier leaving SHIELD in shambles than I think ABC most definitely needs to renew the show because that flips the status quo on its head and could be the shot in the arm the show needs.
Coulda said SPOILER playa, but from the preview, it does look like SHIELD gets rocked through the whole film.
I mean for the love of Odin… they let a rookie with metal bird wings on the team! Guess they needed another moving target besides 1,000 ft plus flying aircraft helicarriers.
OH… my point… yes, they do need to completely shake the show up and dump it on it’s head. Killing half the cast is a decent, close to good, start….
@BurnsyFan66 well, I’m not sure if that needs a spoiler alert. I haven’t seen the movie yet. It is all idle speculation.
You like slow burns? I’ll introduce you to my ex girlfriend! She’s a writer for UPROXX.
One more thing to note: they send agent McBeefcake Ward on missions dressed like James dean in jeans and leather motorcycle jackets. Nevermind all of the cool tactical uniforms Shield(and the Disney prop department from iron man and avenger movies) must have. Let’s hit the front lines looking like Gap models!
I just feel like this
Marvel is Better at Movies than DC
DC is Better at TV than Marvel
The Sooner both parties realize this The Better Off they’ll be
They need to revamp with season 2, which gives me an idea. As far as I know, Disney still holds all television rights to Marvel properties, so why not investigate parts of their universe that they can’t legally do in the Movies? I don’t think they should just drop Wolverine into an episode, but they could play around with the idea of Mutants or even do something like having Coulson acquire a young super hero protoge named Miles Morales. The big think is yes, they need to explore their universe more.
they really need to do something about skye. in fact I was hoping she was going to die a few episodes ago but no luck. a lot of it is largely due to the fact that I despise the actress that plays her. it’s like she went to the abc family school for film acting. it’s just bad.
If a vomitous mass of a show, “Arrow” deserved a second season, then so does”Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”
Sucks aos got the green light and the tomorrow people got canned aos is a snooze fest of shart @this point I just kinda hate colson
I don’t think it should be renewed, because it’s a really boring show that is riding the coattails of a big, loud, and flashy summer blockbuster (plus the weird fetish people have for Coulson, which is still beyond me). How many people were sitting, watching the Avengers (in all it’s action-y glory) and thinking just how awesome it’d be to make a show in that same universe, except mostly talking/menial tasks/driving around and with almost none of the action or spectacle? I watched the first 3 or 4 episodes, and there was just no pay-off to it, just a lot of yawns.