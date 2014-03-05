'Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Went To 'T.A.H.I.T.I.' Last Night

So, Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. has been gone a month, thanks to the Olympics, and left us on a cliffhanger. Unfortunately, the return was largely what we’ve come to expect from this show: Two steps forward, one and a half back.
Essentially, Coulson decides to hunt down the people who cured his death to help him cure Skye. Along for the ride is Bill Paxton as John Garrett, who is very interested in the “Deathlok Project”, and his sidekick Agent Triplett, who they insist on calling Trip. As you might guess, finding Coulson’s home away from home is a bit more involved than you might first expect.
This episode has two problems: The fact that the cliffhanger is entirely unearned, and the dialogue, which is clunkier than a 1980s Buick. Why this show seems convinced we care about Skye is utterly beyond me, and the fact that a character we don’t care about is on the verge of death doesn’t give the episode any sort of urgency.
And the clunky dialogue is the worst. When it’s not a pile of cliches, it’s being misplayed completely; there’s a scene between Trip and Simmons that comes off like Trip thinks she’s a lesbian, largely thanks to poor word choice. Not even Bill Paxton can save it, although the show does give him a nice scene where he gets Quinn’s tongue.
It wraps up with two interesting moments, at least. The first is that the drug that saved Coulson, and winds up saving Skye, seems to be coming from a Chitauri soldier with tubes plugged in his guts, albeit the show is somewhat vague on that point. The second is that the episode ends with Lorelei, the Enchantress’ sister, seducing some loser and using him to escape Death Valley. So presumably, we’ll be getting Sif for the next episode, and one hopes they make with the Cap in the next few as well; there’s only so much earnest dialogue we can take.
Some more thoughts:
- So, did anybody actually rescue the guy Ward shot? Or did they just leave him to get blown up?
- May beating Quinn like a pinata might be the most satisfying violence in this show’s run so far.
- The show continues to hint at a massive supervillain breakout by packing Quinn off to the Fridge.
- You’d think when one of his own agents goes rogue, steals a jet, and starts chasing after highly classified secrets, Fury might, oh, I don’t know, call him back?
- Bill Paxton, despite elevating the episode, needs a shave. Stubble on that guy doesn’t communicate “rugged badass” so much as “I need a bath.”
I don’t think it was a Chitauri in the tube, looked a little too human for that. As for the Skye thing…I think we’re all on the same page with that right now, but it is what it is at this point and pounding on it in every review seems a bit redundant at this point. That being said couldn’t agree more on the dialogue issue, and the whole Simmons/Trip (ugh) thing progressed way to fast/weird. Also I got the sense the guy Ward shot died after mentioning the timer.
I assumed both guards died also.
At first I thought it was Coulson, but that didn’t seem quite right.
I’m pretty sure that guard bled out while they were questioning him.
blue skin = it’s Atlantean of Kree.
also, if it is a Kree, are they setting up Skye to be Ms. Marvel?
I was going to say definitely not Chitauri. The face was far too human.
Well, as has been said, it’s definitely not Chitauri. The blue skin really narrows it down to just Atlantean or Kree. And Guardians of the Galaxy is later this summer. The main villain of that will be Ronan the Accuser. Ronan is a Kree. Since this show is basically cheap year-long advertising and product placement for the Marvel Studios movies… I’m betting on Kree.
It was Dr. Manhattan.
Looked like Frost giant from thor to me.
Oh dear god I hope Skye doesn’t become Ms Marvel, unless the process dies her hair blonde, then I’m actually OK with it
I still betting on the eventual Spiderwoman but idk if they have the rights to her anymore
I agree with a lot of your points, but I actually enjoyed this episode far more than 95% of the rest of the series, mainly because Paxton brings a gravitas to the series that no one else has. The show is a vehicle built on the popularity of Coulson, but he’s unable to carry the series. He hasn’t been given any help in terms of good writing or help from the rest of the cast, though. With Paxton, I instantly bought his history with both Ward and Coulson, which elevated their characters for me. He even improved Fitz. You’re completely 1000% correct about Skye; had she died, it would have actually been better for the series.
I don’t actually think that’s a Chitauri body at the end, either.
I think Coulson could carry it, if there were fewer characters. It writes them into a corner and they have to give everyone something to do. Too cluttered.
Yeah, if this were just Coulson, it would be a better show. Why it isn’t, I can’t figure out.
I’m really hoping Ward, May, and Sky get killed off in the finale and the writers remember that the word Marvel is in the goddamn title of the show by the time that season 2 rolls around.
I enjoyed the episode more than any other previous episode. As I was watching it, I found myself thinking “this one is really good… I wonder what people will find to bitch about online.” Well, here you go.
On the “remember the name Marvel” front, I recently read an interesting article on why the series was intentionally limiting the Marvel factor thus far, and how that is changing going forward:
@Corey I read that too, so I’m still doing the “give them time to course correct” thing.
As far as @yellowmenace ‘s idea of killing off Ward, May and Skye, I’m not sure I see the point of killing off characters that could become useful later. If it were me, I’d just write them off. Send Ward off to train Skye or have May get assigned somewhere else as punishment etc.
I didnt think it was Chitauri. Maybe Kree? I know there was some talk before about who has the rights to those characters. Might just be another race.
I think Skye didnt react to the drugs because…shes the same species? Or maybe because she was still alive and Coulson was dead for a few days. Who know.
Skye is the worst. Im hoping the writers understand whats happening and season 2 will be retooled.
blue is for kree and thats good enough for me? or one of the ice guys from thor?
Not a clue. Just where my mind first one. Didnt think he looked like he was from Jotunheim.
I also assumed it was a Chitauri, mostly just because we’ve seen them before. And the fact that Skye had little trouble with the injection would suggest that she’s alien-ish at least. After all, she’s an “unknown object” or whatever the term is.
does Marvel have the rights to Namor? cuz my first thought was Atlantean…but i guess with Guardians coming out and the Kree are going to be involved, Kree makes the most sense.
Namor i believe is Universal studios
Marvel doesn’t; the Namor rights are still at Universal. I don’t know that those rights includes the Atlanteans, though.
It can’t be a chitauri, because the first exposure this universe had to them was the invasion, and Coulson “died” prior to that. This guy is Atlantean, Kree, or Jotun. His state of decay was far too advanced to be from “New York” alone.
*First went.
this episode tried to point out what a loss not having Skye around to help them hack a bunch of nonsense was but then everything worked out just fine without her.
You should clarify that the episode was clunkier that a pre-1988 Buick. Buicks after that had the 3800 engine and were boss!
Did I miss it, or are they going to get zero punishment for trashing an ultra-secret SHIELD base and murdering everyone inside?
I’m wondering about that myself. Fury has an oddly high tolerance for Phil trashing his stuff.
apparently the idea of just sending Nick Fury and text asking for some help was way to out of the realm of possibility. getting some poor assholes who are just doing their jobs killed and destroying a secret base seems like a pretty reasoned way to handle the situation.
He does call Fury in the opening of the episode. Fury does the dick-move thing and sends him to voicemail.
Also, they didn’t get the guards killed, the repeatedly asked the guards to lay down arms, the guards attacked them. Also, they had no intention of destroying the base, the base’s own systems did that.
It seemed to me from the episode that either this was a super off the books SHIELD facility that perhaps only Fury knows of, or it was NOT a SHIELD facility at all but run by some other organization and Fury just had access to it.
Given the events that occur in Captain America 2, SHIELD has been blowing a major opportunity to seed the idea that There Is Something Wrong At HQ. Fury not answering his call and no immediate worry or kick-back to assaulting a company facility would make great moments for Coulson to pause and go, “Something seems really wrong about this, right? I’m practically a rogue agent at this point, and no one seems to care.”
Cap 2 presents a major reset opportunity for this show. I really, really hope they make the most of it.
two innocent guards had to die for her to live…
I have an actual different take on all of this. I like this slow build. It’s like the movies leading to The Avengers. Each movies leading up to it got more interesting and uncovered more, and then The Avengers exploded with what we all wanted. If this show started off with Iron Man and Thor being in the first episode, then every following episode will be like, “Oh, Star was just here.” or “You just missed Bruce Banner.” So this show slowly bringing people in, like Sif, is OK with me. If they give you it all upfront, the show will die out faster.
I don’t mind slow build. I just want some good television. Arrow is on the CW and has half the budget, but it’s been leaps and bounds better this season.
I thought the thing in the tube was more grey than blue, personally. And, having direct access to the Hulk’s blood after Harlem, SHIELD may have been tinkering with it a bit since then, having developed a failed something-or-other out of it. Then they shove that dead thing in a tube labelled “GH.” Now, transfuse the Grey Hulk’s blood into Skye and maybe she turns into an MCU She Hulk without having to develop J-Walt, throw in the notion that “The Clairvoyant” is actually The Leader, whose origin was also shown right before the Harlem fight, and you’ve set up the next Hulk/ first Ruffalulk movie.
“Ruffalulk”. That’s brilliant.
I think you’re reaching with the theory. All the recaps I’m seeing, including the wikipedia entry, describe the corpse as blue.
I think it was supposed to be a Kree and the reason the medicine worked on Skye is because she is an Inhuman. My first thought was “Is that Dr. Manhattan?”
Was the dead guy Bob a nod to “Hydra Bob”?
Man…This is going to look even shittier when the Netflix series come out.
Wow, you’re a moron. The guy that got shot died talking to Coulson. And that’s not a CHitauri, you fucking idiot. What moron gave you a job as a writer? That guy needs to be fired and beaten severely for being so stupid as to hire a fucking fool with a retarded crack whore for a mother like you.
Well, that was reasonable and measured.
Anybody else get the feeling Bill Paxtons character is working for the clairvoyant/possibly is the clairvoyant? after his meeting with Quinn and the “sooner than you think” line to Coulson.
I always assume any guest star who turns up and is all “remember all that history I have with all y’all?” is actually a traitor. I think it goes back to F Murray Abraham in Last Action Hero.
nah he just wants to wear some of the deathlok gear when they end up getting it.
Well, Billybob, he DID kill Mozart.
John Garrett, in the comics, is a monster and that’s unlikely to have changed.
I’m assuming I misheard since there has been no mention of it anywhere so far, but did Simmons put in a call to Dr Strange?
I’m seriously going to have to watch it again to see if I missed that. Thanks, jerk.
I thought so at first, but then later they referred to a Doctor Something-with-two-syllables-beginning-with-S.
I thought i heard that too, but like a idiot i deleted the recording without thinking.
I think it was something along the lines of “Strayton”. The lady heard Strange at first….
quick google search…..
Doctor Streiten apparently. Ron Glass’ character:
[agentsofshield.wikia.com]
Watched it twice and I’m sure they were saying Dr Strange, although they mumbled it every damn time.
Is there a comic series I’m unaware of where Stephen Strange is a medical doctor?
I heard that too, but I figured I misheard it.
Also, Dave, Doctor Strange is, in fact, a medical doctor. He becomes the Sorceror Supreme later.
So, basically, two innocent guys who were just doing their jobs (and who showed way more personality than Ward) died just to save Skye’s life. Does that seem fair to you guys?
To say nothing of all the other lives that might have been saved if Coulson and company hadn’t caused the destruction of the secret medical facility.
The TV version of SHIELD is about as effective as ISIS.
THERE’S a crossover.
I was so happy when I thought we were going to be rid of Skye. Just let her die and move on next time. I felt this episode actually tool us forward and that was good. Collison and Fury desperately need a confrontation scene. Just get Sam Jackson to show up for a day.
The comment on why Fury didn’t answer back…I have a feeling it will be answered in The Winter Soldier. Like the two are happening at the same time, so…he’s probably a little busy.
all I’ve got to say is DOCTOR MANHATTAN