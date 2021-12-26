Christmas 2021 wasn’t exactly a return to semi-normalcy after last year. The Omicron variant started running roughshod just in time for the holidays, and though it seems to be less deadly than previous strains (at least if you’re vaxxed and/or boostered), it was powerful enough to result in hundreds of cancelled flights and stranded travelers. But there’s someone may have had a more chaotic Christmas than most: Alex Jones.

It began on Christmas Eve, when, as per The Associated Press, Erika Wulff Jones, wife of the controversial (and perhaps legally screwed) conspiracy theorist, was taken into custody by Austin police over a domestic violence charge. It’s not yet clear what happened or who was hurt, but AP says she was arrested for “assault causing bodily injury to a family member and resisting arrest, search or transport.”

Jones did not say whether or not he was injured. “It’s a private family matter that happened on Christmas Eve,” Jones told AP. “I love my wife and care about her and it appears to be some kind of medication imbalance.”

By the next day, Jones returned to normal — which is to say he was going on his show InfoWars to rail against Donald Trump for suddenly voicing his support for medication that could save his unvaccinated base’s lives.

Alex Jones: “This is an emergency Christmas Day warning to Pres Trump. You are either completely ignorant .. or you are one of the most evil men who ever lived .. What you told Candace Owens is nothing but a raft of dirty lies.” pic.twitter.com/rNCNdvgNrm — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 25, 2021

“This is an emergency Christmas Day warning to President Trump,” Jones said. “You are either completely ignorant about the so-called vaccine gene therapy that you helped ram through with Operation Warp Speed or you are one of the most evil men who ever lived, to push this toxic poison on the public and to attack your constituents when they simply try to save their lives and the lives of others.”

Jones, who’s come after Trump before, then threatened to lay out the “basic, incontrovertible facts” that when he challenged Candace Owens about the efficacy of the vaccines, he’d simply fed her a “raft of dirty lies.”

Discouraging your base from taking life-saving medication is an odd strategy, and yet that’s just what Jones and Owens and failed vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin are doing.

When news of Jones’ odd Christmas were made public, people had some thoughts.

Just imagine how Alex Jones' Christmas dinner went that it ended with his wife arrested. You think shit went south after the soup course or the salad course? — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) December 26, 2021

Alex Jones's wife is actually a crisis actor paid by him to increase sympathy towards him. Or his wife actually does not exist & never got arrested FALSE FLAG!#AlexJones #FreshVoicesRise #ConspiracyTheories pic.twitter.com/4Ml83JSy6m — Alicia Smith 💙🌊🌊 #FBR (@AliciaSmith987) December 26, 2021

Some wondered if Trump enraging his unvaxxed base was all part of Joe Biden’s master plan.

Alex Jones has turned on Trump What a brilliant move by President Biden when he gave Trump credit for the vaccine, he knew Trump would take the bait. 2 days later the twice impeached former blogger is doing interviews This is the result. Checkmate. https://t.co/Uj19C5vdlk — TheSadTruth💙 (@ReportsDaNews) December 25, 2021

In the meantime, you can watch repeatedly slap himself after Trump first tried to stop the wave of hospitalizations and deaths that are overwhelmingly happening to his unvaxxed fans.

Alex Jones reacting to Trumps vaccination status and his praise of Operation Warp Speed ! pic.twitter.com/9vCG9IS0lr — JH EDITS  (@james1701a) December 20, 2021

(Via AP)