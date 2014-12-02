This Video Is Why The Year Of Alexandra Daddario Should Be The Decade Of Alexandra Daddario

12.02.14 45 Comments
The Year of Alexandra Daddario is coming to a close, and you know what that means: it’s time for the Decade of Alexandra Daddario. She’s currently taking her 2014 victory lap, including a video segment for GQ in which she explains how to date her. It helps if you like yoga, and although it doesn’t sound like she’s on Tinder, it sure seems like she’s thinking about joining.

(*two million True Detective fans immediately join Tinder*)

Here are some photos, as well as an important video, which you can see below.

