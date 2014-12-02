This Video Is Why The Year Of Alexandra Daddario Should Be The Decade Of Alexandra Daddario

The Year of Alexandra Daddario is coming to a close, and you know what that means: it’s time for the Decade of Alexandra Daddario. She’s currently taking her 2014 victory lap, including a video segment for GQ in which she explains how to date her. It helps if you like yoga, and although it doesn’t sound like she’s on Tinder, it sure seems like she’s thinking about joining.
(*two million True Detective fans immediately join Tinder*)
Here are some photos, as well as an important video, which you can see below.
#2 on the Pull Out Bucket List right behind Rosario Dawson
I don’t know what a “pull out bucket list” is but if I had a chance with her I would never pull out… ever! I would fucking move in! They would need a SWAT team to get me out of her!
@Soul Glo, First off, pull out bucket list is awesome! I’m stealing it. Secondly, just out of curiosity, who’s #7 on that list?
Pull Out Bucket List is just a hit and quit without DNA evidence all up in the womb. I say that to say this, pulling out would be a must in order to give Alexandra Daddario a fresh coat of paint for her twins. That goes double for Rosario Dawson. The twist? There is no #7.
I got a vasectomy. No pulling out for me! Also, I can barely get my wife to have sex with me so pretty sure Alexandra Daddario’s not going to happen.
Rosario was number 1 for me for a while. Now it’s Alex.
Does your list go up to 5?
Those eyes though, gat damn!
Witch eyes
I normally only fuxwit wimmins at least 10 lbs overweight (being a brother, and all that), but for Alexandra DaDDario, I’ll make an exception
She’s a mediocre actress at best, but still, that never hurt anyone in H.Wood
Mediocre? I want to take off a glove and slap you across the face with it.
Come, now, let’s be honest here. If she was not hot as balls, would any of us take her acting seriously?
she’s on the level of Sarah Michelle Gellar, not a Jennifer Lawrence or even a Shailene Woodley
I should have reread that. I didn’t even see the word “actress”. I thought you were calling her appearance mediocre which is clearly insane. And she is a much better actress than Buffy.
I agree with you Lloyd.She is not talented at all.
Without boobs and those Stanning eyes she will nothing and she is daughter of an ex bif lawyers of new york certainly with famous connections
I agree with you Lloyd.She is not talented at all.
Without boobs and those Stanning eyes she will be nothing and she is daughter of an ex big lawyers of new york certainly with famous connections
Lloyd Ass Webber, Seriously? Jennifer Lawrence and Shailene Woodley are better? Overrated biatches. This is I think the best joke of the decade. And may I ask, who are you anyway? Are you an acting expert or something to say she’s a mediocre actress? You are not her co-star, or director or producer because as far as I’m concerned those people who worked with her have nothing but praises how good she is.
And you unreadable account, if she is in showbiz because of connections, she could have had like 10 movies and 10 tv series a year but as you can see (Idk if you can because I can feel you are as stupid as a troll). You know who has connections? Shailene Woodley, Lily Collins, Chloe Moretz. All shitty actresses but they have countless lead roles.
And oh, Shailene Woodley? lol, that biatch I don’t know how she gets lead roles she’s so ugly so ugly that transgenders and transsexuals look better than her and you call what she did an acting? lol. She’s stinkier than the most stinky trash.
I see all these words about the quality of her acting. And all I can think of is how much I don’t care.
She’s no J-Law.
@pankie001 GTFO with that white knight bullshit. I’ve got eyes and a brain in my head and both of them told me she is a mediocre at best actress. seriously, what sort of range has she shown other than hot girl #3 and don’t get me started on the shitty Percy Jackson movies
Hey, I do yoga!
I’m on the race!
Hypnotoad eyes
I thought the same thing during the video!!! *bro hug*
ALL HAIL THE HYPNOTOADADDARIO.
If that pair doesn’t work, the other surely will.
I’ll admit she is a very attractive actress but why are we so fixated on her? Is is only because of True Detective?
She showed us her boobs.
Do we need other reasons?
I watched Percy Jackson. I have no idea what it was about, but I do remember her.
Because she has the most perfect rack ever seen by human eyes.
I had to google her name after she was on Its Always Sunny and I don’t remember her wearing any kind of boob shirt. That face set the hook. True Detective just slung me into the boat.
I swear, she is more than just boobs, she’s funny, a very good actress, really down-to-earth and smart as hell.
Fucking GQ.
What’s up with these questions? What’s your name what’s your sign?
*I just creep up from behind and ask you what your interests are? Who you be with? Things that make you smile? What numbers to dial?
If she joins Tinder, that is the thing that will break the internet.
+1
She is delightfully chesty.
I am in love!!
i’m not a lesbian by title, but i am full on gay for alexandra.
I just love how she’s supposed to be some down-and-out court reporter or whatever in True Detective. Yeah, right. They’re a dime a dozen down at the City/County building!
I hope trolls would stop judging her just because she’s highly physically perfect. Like if a girl is this gorgeous, she can’t act, she’s stupid and a dozen other things. She is very talented (accdg to the EXPERTS who had worked with her: her co-stars, directors, producers), she has brains, she has the best personality (very nice and very witty). SHE IS MORE THAN JUST BOOBS. And she is not in Hollywood because of her connections, if she has connections, then I guess she won’t settle for little roles when she’s just starting out, she’ll be a lead actress right at that instance she entered the business because her parents have the money to produce a project for her. She began acting when she was 16 and she just got her biggest break when she’s already 23, was that called a connection? She worked so hard to be in the entertainment so it’s really unfair to tag her with horrible things. YOU DON’T KNOW HER.
I won’t argue her potential talent, but I don’t think she’s done the best job choosing roles. She may have made some roles better than they had any right to be like her role in Texas Chainsaw, but she chose to do her New Girl role because she liked the show and that role wasted her on a cliched hot neighbor guest spot, *both* times she played it. And she also has a supporting role in a Nicholas Sparks film.
Let’s hope she lands Jessica Jones as that character has future potential and give her more exposure. Also, for the sake of us pervs, let’s hope her True Detective nudity wasn’t a one and done.
Jesus Christ, please just admit that you are either her dad, brother, or agent, the way you are ridiculously overzealously defending her acting. Y’ALL DON’T KNOW HER!!! SHE’S WAY TALENTED, I’M SUPER SERIAL! You don’t have to be personally acquainted with someone to know she’s a mediocre actress, you simply need to have watched her act. If anything, knowing her makes you more biased. Fucking A.
I saw her in New Girl last year, didn’t notice her. My girlfriend was binge watching it again last week and I caught that episode again, and the first thing that came out of my mouth was “HOLY SHIT, ISN’T SHE THE CHICK WITH THE TITS IN TRUE DETECTIVE?” My point is, I don’t care about her acting, or her witch eyes.
[images.rapgenius.com]
Mother of God.
She’s a gorgeous woman. In my opinion though, these aren’t very good pictures of her. I mean, sure her body is smokin’ in these pictures, but her face…