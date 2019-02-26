Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Reacts To Fox News Calling Her A ‘Communist’ For Paying Her Staff A Living Wage

02.26.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Fox News has once again turned attention to its favorite new scapegoat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who made waves last week when she announced that no one on her staff, including entry-level 20-somethings, would make less than $52,000 per year. To accomplish this, the freshman lawmaker will have to distribute her yearly budget allotted for staff salaries and other expenses more evenly, meaning that higher-level employees such as her chief of staff will receive lower salaries — but everyone across the board will earn a living wage.

Ocasio-Cortez made the decision as she saw many young staffers on Capitol Hill working grueling hours at near-pittance salaries (with the average rent cost $2,000 per month in Washington D.C.), which often required them to work side jobs on nights and weekends in the service industry. The result was high staff turnover as younger employees simply burned out from exhaustion.

One might see this as a positive, but of course Fox News found a way to put a negative spin on, you know, AOC paying her staff enough to afford to eat and keep a roof over their heads.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Fox News
TAGSalexandria ocasio-cortezfox and friendsFOX NEWS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.26.19 5 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.25.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.25.19 1 day ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.22.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.20.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.19.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP