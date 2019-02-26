Getty Image

Fox News has once again turned attention to its favorite new scapegoat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who made waves last week when she announced that no one on her staff, including entry-level 20-somethings, would make less than $52,000 per year. To accomplish this, the freshman lawmaker will have to distribute her yearly budget allotted for staff salaries and other expenses more evenly, meaning that higher-level employees such as her chief of staff will receive lower salaries — but everyone across the board will earn a living wage.

Ocasio-Cortez made the decision as she saw many young staffers on Capitol Hill working grueling hours at near-pittance salaries (with the average rent cost $2,000 per month in Washington D.C.), which often required them to work side jobs on nights and weekends in the service industry. The result was high staff turnover as younger employees simply burned out from exhaustion.

Leadership starts with our choices. That’s why I decided that no one on my staff will make less than $52k/year. It’s likely one of the highest entry-level salaries on the Hill. We pinch pennies elsewhere, but it’s worth every dime to pay a living wage.https://t.co/IxfNH4632h — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 23, 2019

One might see this as a positive, but of course Fox News found a way to put a negative spin on, you know, AOC paying her staff enough to afford to eat and keep a roof over their heads.