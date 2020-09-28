In 2019, the Washington Times published an explosive(ly chauvinistic) article about Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spending “nearly $300” on a haircut. “The New York Democrat ventured into Last Tangle Salon on 19th Street Northwest last month and shelled out $80 for a haircut and $180 for lowlights,” the report reads with the headline, “Self-declared socialist AOC splurges on high-dollar hairdo.” The article was widely criticized for its sexism, and besides, as feminist author Jessica Valenti pointed out, “This is not an expensive haircut/color for a public figure who is frequently on TV.”

On the other hand, it’s almost half as much as Donald Trump paid in taxes the year he was elected.

Following the New York Times reporting that President Trump only paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017 and wrote off more than $70,000 in hair-styling expenses when he was on The Apprentice, Ocasio-Cortez called out “misogynistic” Republicans for their monocle-popping reaction to her haircut. “Last year Republicans blasted a firehose of hatred + vitriol my way because I treated myself to a $250 cut & lowlights on my birthday,” she tweeted. “Where’s the criticism of their idol spending $70k on hairstyling? Oh, it’s nowhere because they’re spineless, misogynistic hypocrites? Got it.”

AOC also called Trump a “walking scam” who has “contributed less to funding our communities than waitresses & undocumented immigrants” and “never cared for our country more than he cares for himself.” Ocasio-Cortez and Trump both hail from New York, but only one of them can talk trash like a New Yorker. Hint: it’s not the guy with a 33 percent approval rating in the Empire State.

