All Cars Should Come Equipped With This Amazing Waving Nicolas Cage Decal

A car that runs not on gas but love would be nice, but what the automobile industry should be focused on is adding a Waving Nicolas Cage Decal to the windows of every vehicle in America, nay, the WORLD. How it wasn’t on The Homer, I have no idea. The clever Bangkok Dangerous fan (as if there’s any other kind of Bangkok Dangerous fan) behind the idea is Redditor senekafalls, who says, “It’s printed on 70/30 transparency, you actually can see right through it from the inside. Yes I have checked the laws in my state and it IS legal to have this.”
It’s no “my other car is a Millennium Falcon,” but it’s still pretty great. Th-th-th-that’s Cage, folks!
Reddit via Death & Taxes
Nice!
Just needs a “Nicolas Cage on Board” sticker for the people who need a hint.
I used to have Dancing Jesus on my desktop, back in the day.
[www.youtube.com]
if i seen this car i would probably crash into the back of it screaming ..THE BEES THERE IN MY EYES !!!
Best Nic Cage movie ever.
“How’d it get burned? How’d it get burned? HOW’D IT GET BURNED, HOW’D IT GET BURNED?”