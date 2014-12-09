All Hell Broke Loose After A Harvard Business Professor Was Overcharged $4 For Chinese Food

Last Friday, Ben Edelman ordered $53.35 worth of food from Sichuan Garden in Brookline, Massachusetts. When Ben looked at the receipt closely, he noticed a discrepancy between the price on the website and what he was charged ($4 to be exact). Ben quickly went to work addressing this in an email with Ran Duan, the manager of Sichuan Garden.
Of note, Ben is a professor at Harvard Business School and does consulting on the side. According to Boston.com, he specializes in “preventing and detecting online fraud.” Needless to say, this wasn’t going to be your normal, run-of-the-mill back-and-forth between a customer and a restaurant manager.
In short, it devolves into “smoke-filled coffeehouse crap”, with a lot of legal mumbo jumbo not worth the $4 Ben was overcharged. But you know, something, something “the principle of it all.”
Innocent mistake from Ran Duan? Perhaps.
Overreaction from Ben Edelman? Absolutely.
Mister overcharged for Chinese food is weighing his legal options. Poor Ran and poor Sichuan Garden may end up in court when it’s all said and done.
Total bluff by the Professor if you ask me, and good on the restaurant to call him on it
Dear Ben,
You’re right, but go fuck yourself.
+$4
By the time he finished typing those emails he was hungry again.
+ $12
I almost expect menus from mom and pop joints to be wrong. It’s not a big deal, Ben’s an asshole.
Exactly this. Apparently I need to look up more places online and going to court with them, because I often find discrepancies with online/real life pricing.
Oh sure, side with the powerful small town mom and pop restaurant instead of the struggling Harvard Business School professor and corporate consultant.
Fascist.
Pssh, I support the Professor! He’s an asshole, sure, but come on, if Verizon or WalMart was doing this we’d throw a fit at those corrupt corporate bastards trying to rip us all off. But because this store owner writes in broken English we assume he or she isn’t also trying to rip us all off too? Mom and Pop stores and small businesses owned by immigrants aren’t immune to trying to rip people off and they don’t get a free pass on false advertising laws.
scorching hot take right there
Yeah, good point.
How do we know that this “mom and pop restaurant” isn’t pulling down the same profits as WalMart?
WalMart made $17 billion in profits last year. I bet this Chinese restaurant cleared $15 billion, easy. They stole that one eggroll dollar at a time.
Mom and Pop aren’t even a Mom and Pop?!
Companies like Verizon and Walmart do this sort of thing all the time
[images.sodahead.com]
I WANT MY FOUR DOLLARS
[lh5.googleusercontent.com]
if thats his negotiation tactics then douchebag Ben should be fired from Harvard. That is part of the class he teaches and judjing bythese letters he has no idea what the fuck he is doing..
judging….
Fuck that guy. That’s ridiculous. That takes “overreacting” to whole new incredibly high levels. Get a grip asshole. It was a dollar an item. Laws or no laws, it was a $4 offense. That’s not exactly going to court to do battle with a mom and pop shop worthy.
But the court would absolutely take up the $12 case, lets not underestimate the egregiousness of this error
Actually i don’t think they will. If memory serves you can’t take someone to court for an amount less then $40.
That could be incredibly wrong it’s been so long since government class
In his defense, his girlfriend likes it when he threatens people with legal action.
Poor Ran is violating the law. He could have just refunded the guy at the very first contact and been done with it. Since he missed that opportunity to provide excellent customer service, he could have then refunded $12 for the aggravation he caused and violation of the law, then walked away from it. Instead, he offers him $3.00
Poor Ran is a scofflaw, and if you can’t expect small business owners to obey the law, how can you expect major corporations to obey the law? Why should I obey the law?
Pricks. The world is full of them. What a grade A asshole.
Am I incredibly racist for reading the restaurant’s response very Chinesally?
I mean, the dude even writes that way.
Yes.
Welcome to the dark side (no pun intended).
I prefer he term “Chineasily”
This asshole spent his entire adult life at Harvard, as a student then as a professor. He has no concept of reality, but must be punished for his ignorance quite severely.
I’m pretty sure demand self-help extraction of a fine via email is blackmail. I want to send the Massachusetts Bar a complaint. Not just because he’s in the wrong, but because he’s Ann asshole making the rest of us look worse.
I thought it was common knowledge that Chinese food places lie about their prices and try to double charge you for sales tax.
Refill 1 dollar….. 2 dollar.
Everyplace you order from, they quote you the price before they hang up the phone.
For entertainment purposes, I read Ben Edelman´s messages with Mark Wahlberg in mind.
With stories like these, I’m reminded of William F. Buckley’s quote about rather being ruled by the first 400 people in the Boston phonebook than by all the professors at Harvard.
Well, WFB did have the boorish manners of a Yalie.
@Upstate Underdog
Good show!
@Upstate Underdog
Now listen you queer, stop speaking ill of WFB, or I’ll sock you in the goddamned face and you’ll stay plastered.
That guy is a perfect example of a Harvard-educated elitist who thinks he is going to teach the rest of the world a lesson because he’s so much more intelligent. What a jerk! Give these people a break.
He deserves the diarhea he ordered.
Were there no menus or at least a price list in the restaurant? Mr Professor certainly should expect that the price of the menu or wall trumps the website.
Owner answers the first email saying HE will update the site.
Answers second email saying he will refund 3 dollars instead of 4.
At the third email he finally reveals that a different company manages the site, that he will pay the 4$ or 12@ and that he act after authorities force him.
Yet most of you still think that a professor that deals with these kinds of situations is an asshole but the guy kept lying until he was cornered is poor hard working mum and pop businessman?
A bet no one clicked the link to see what he looks like
[p.o0bc.com]
You really think this guy doesn’t know how web site works?
Ahh Soh Chahlee…
Dude on the left needs punched. Dude on the right would block a punch and hit you back ten times before you caught your balance… if we’re profiling anyways
I’m a jaded 30-something currently occupied as a full-time student on a college campus with an unusually high percentage of Chinese students. I’ve personally seen, “I sorry, I not understand,” used as an attempted excuse (usually successfully) to get out of everything from cheating on exams to parking violations (and, more than once, driving on the sidewalk). So, no, I’m not going to automatically feel pity for broken English.
On the other hand, Professor Harvard lost all access to legal recourse when he signed the vendor’s copy. And he knows that. And Ran knows that, hence his offer to provide a full refund when the “authorizes” force his hand. Incidentally, he’s completely in the right: if some outside authority is brought into a transaction like this, all monetary transfers need to be completed through them, for the protection of both parties.
I’m just doing to say this. EVERY SINGLE PERSON who has emailed me something with the phrase “please advise” is a douche. Every one of them.
Just *going.