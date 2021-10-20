Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Alyssa Milano Says She Was Arrested For Protesting Outside Of The White House

Alyssa Milano has spent a lifetime smiling for the camera, but yesterday she experienced a new kind of photo shoot: the mug shot. Yesterday, at approximately 2:45 p.m. ET, the Who’s the Boss actress took to Twitter to share that she had just been arrested for advocating for voter rights outside of the White House, The Hill reported.

“I was just arrested for demanding the Biden Administration and the Senate to use their mandate to protect voting rights,” Milano tweeted, noting that “voting rights shouldn’t depend on where you live.”

According to The Hill, Milano “had been demonstrating with People for the American Way, a progressive nonprofit organization that advocates for equal rights and constitutional liberties.” Nearly two dozen other individuals were arrested alongside Milano during the same protest, including People for the American Way president Ben Jealous, who also tweeted about the incident. And shared several tweets from his fellow protestors.

Milano’s activism is not about to end there, however. On Thursday, she will appear before Congress in support of the Equal Rights Amendment. “The lack of Constitutional protections for anyone who is not a cisgender man is a blemish on the very idea of Americanism,” said Milano.

