Alyssa Milano has spent a lifetime smiling for the camera, but yesterday she experienced a new kind of photo shoot: the mug shot. Yesterday, at approximately 2:45 p.m. ET, the Who’s the Boss actress took to Twitter to share that she had just been arrested for advocating for voter rights outside of the White House, The Hill reported.

“I was just arrested for demanding the Biden Administration and the Senate to use their mandate to protect voting rights,” Milano tweeted, noting that “voting rights shouldn’t depend on where you live.”

I was just arrested for demanding the Biden Administration and the Senate to use their mandate to protect voting rights. Stand with me and @peoplefor and tell the Senate and White House that voting rights shouldn’t depend on where you live. #DontMuteOurVote — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 19, 2021

According to The Hill, Milano “had been demonstrating with People for the American Way, a progressive nonprofit organization that advocates for equal rights and constitutional liberties.” Nearly two dozen other individuals were arrested alongside Milano during the same protest, including People for the American Way president Ben Jealous, who also tweeted about the incident. And shared several tweets from his fellow protestors.

Today, @Alyssa_Milano and @BenJealous put their bodies on the line for voting rights. Come hear about their experience today and their history with activism at this @busboysandpoets event October 20th! https://t.co/2J8udyB5GS — People For the American Way (@peoplefor) October 19, 2021

Milano’s activism is not about to end there, however. On Thursday, she will appear before Congress in support of the Equal Rights Amendment. “The lack of Constitutional protections for anyone who is not a cisgender man is a blemish on the very idea of Americanism,” said Milano.

🚨ANOUNCEMENT🚨 On Thurs (10/21), I will be testifying in front of Congress in support of the ERA. The lack of Constitutional protections for anyone who is not a cisgender man is a blemish on the very idea of Americanism. #RiseUp4ERA #ERANow https://t.co/iMfMQSIfLD — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 19, 2021

