“Amazing Spider-Man” Toys Accidentally Reveal a Plot Point?

#Toys #Spoilers
Senior Contributor
01.02.12 2 Comments

We all know that even though comic book movies have become much more serious and respected, there will still be lots of ridiculous toys, and with those ridiculous toys will come spoilers.

And the Amazing Spider-Man toy leaks may have just dropped a doozy of a plot point.

Because some people will complain about spoilers, no matter how minor, and this one is pretty major, we’re putting it under the jump. So, if you’d rather enter the movie with a pristine mind, simply stare at the attractive and detailed off-roading vehicles at right.

OK, now that we’ve gotten rid of the lightweights, a playset features a “S.W.A.T. Lizard”, which implies that Curt Connors’ cold-hating alter ego finally pulls off something he’s been trying to do in the comics for years: namely, turn a whole bunch of New Yorkers into scaly, fork-tongued reptiles.

We’re a bit skeptical that might happen, but it seems a Hollywoodesque plot point. We’ll see what Marc Webb has up his sleeve come summer.

[ via the squishy humans at Comics Alliance ]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Toys#Spoilers
TAGSAmazing Spider-ManhollywoodMoviesspoilerstie-instoyswe warned you adequately so don't whine in the comments

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP