The New Amazon Echo Promo Video Already Has A Parody That Makes Fun Of Any Family That Needs An Echo

#Amazon
News & Culture Writer
11.07.14 4 Comments

So Amazon has this new gadget out called the “Amazon Echo,” which from what I can best tell is like Siri only it sits in your house and responds when you address it by name. On the scale of technology we don’t actually need, I’d rate it below Google Glass but before those glass globes that shoot out colored electricity when you touch them — which you can also purchase on Amazon.

Oh, except that you literally can’t even buy the Amazon Echo yet, you have to request an invitation. So what’s so special about this thing? Yesterday Amazon released a four minute YouTube commercial explaining what it does. The video’s description reads:

Amazon Echo is always ready, connected, and fast. Just ask for information, music, news, weather, and more. Echo is controlled by your voice for hands-free convenience and is connected to the cloud so it’s always getting smarter.

Some brilliant internet trickster has already parodied the video, however, and after having watched both versions I think I prefer stupid, indignant Amazon Echo over the real one. But then again I also agree that the letter “t” should have no place in the word “cantaloupe.”

Here’s the original, in comparison:

