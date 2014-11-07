The New Amazon Echo Promo Video Already Has A Parody That Makes Fun Of Any Family That Needs An Echo

So Amazon has this new gadget out called the “Amazon Echo,” which from what I can best tell is like Siri only it sits in your house and responds when you address it by name. On the scale of technology we don’t actually need, I’d rate it below Google Glass but before those glass globes that shoot out colored electricity when you touch them — which you can also purchase on Amazon.
Oh, except that you literally can’t even buy the Amazon Echo yet, you have to request an invitation. So what’s so special about this thing? Yesterday Amazon released a four minute YouTube commercial explaining what it does. The video’s description reads:
Amazon Echo is always ready, connected, and fast. Just ask for information, music, news, weather, and more. Echo is controlled by your voice for hands-free convenience and is connected to the cloud so it’s always getting smarter.
Some brilliant internet trickster has already parodied the video, however, and after having watched both versions I think I prefer stupid, indignant Amazon Echo over the real one. But then again I also agree that the letter “t” should have no place in the word “cantaloupe.”
Here’s the original, in comparison:
#1 – because every member of the family also “needs” an iPhone
#2 – hey guess what technology is going to be like in a few years. This shit will be built into your house/phone/car/office/whatever.
Amazon is beating Google at their own game. Your are nutty if you think this isn’t going to become a thing. This video is bad, and Amazon should feel bad, but the device itself is very yes.
The technology is interesting, but like you said; this shit will be built into everything, so they the hell do you need to charge this cylinder?
Androids and charging iPhones are already voice activated, so this is a pretty useless device.
The only way I’d be interested in this is if it came with a free hovercar/moonboots.
Seriously though who is this for? People feel stupid using voice command technology let alone when it struggles to understand what you want from it. Also all these features are available in smartphones now. It’s much quicker to take out my phone and hit a couple buttons wherever I am instead of stopping what I’m doing, wander down to the living room, talk to a cylinder, wait for it to respond, confirm my actions and then go back and continue whatever I was doing.
Its for that one socially awkward guy that will inevitably invite you over to see his new toy and then you feel sad this is the one thing in his life he feels he can show you. Well that and all the dead hookers.