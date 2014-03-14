Amazon Really Might Be Delivering A Game Console

Hey, you know how all those Android-powered game consoles are just doing gangbusters? Apparently Amazon noticed, and they’ll be making one of their very own. And if the controller is any indication, it’ll be hideous.
I’m not a great fan of Amazon’s clumsy attempts to drag players into its ecosystem. The site is great for streaming video and buying music, but its high-end Kindle line stubbornly refuses to live up to its potential, largely thanks to the software.
Nonetheless, the site is barreling full on into the gaming industry. And the controller just leaked, according to the Verge:
It’s suggested that the unnamed box will run a fork of the Android OS, just like Amazon’s Kindle Fire line of tablets. Those tablets act very much as a storefront for Amazon, offering a wide selection of games, movies, and books. It’s likely that Amazon will attempt to leverage its large content offerings with the launch of a set-top box.
So basically, it’ll be a Roku with a controller attached? Great.
To be fair, Amazon has invested a lot of money into gaming; they recently bought Double Helix, developer of the ill-considered Killer Instinct reboot, to improve their games. The main problem Amazon is going to have is that, well, you can already buy a game system that plays back video, and it’ll probably have way better games.
Part of the problem is that Android games are largely mobile games, and the best mobile games are decidedly different from console games. Why would you play Blackbar or Rymdkapsel with a controller? They’re not built to be played that way.
We wish Amazon luck. But really, guys… couldn’t you have just bought out Ouya?
Maybe that controller is what they use to control those delivery drones.
Runner-up comment: I’d be willing to spend about $20-25 for that controller, but then I’d have to buy something else for $15-10 in order to get Free Super Saver Shipping.
@Professor But think about how happy you’ll be by not having to pay 9 dollars for shipping like a chump!
Silly Uproxx, Amazon has been delivering game consoles for YEARS.
Dan, I feel like you are the only person who still thinks the new KI is ill-considered.
Either way, not buying the new Amazon…thing. Although it would rule for a lot of people who have Prime.
The mechanics are good and the game is fun, but I refuse to buy fighting games by the character and from what I understand, I’m not alone on that one.
And you know that you could just buy the whole game for 20 bones and you get all 8 initial characters. Piecemeal is for the casuals and I think most if not all of the fighting game community and sane people would just buy the $20 version (or $40 if they want KI1 and additional flair). And I don’t have an Xbox One, yet would still get the new KI because it looks more fun than most PS4 games.
That controller is hideous. It’s giving me flashbacks of the original XBox’s controller.
Speaking of controllers, apparently the latest Steam Box controller just leaked. And speaking of XBox, it’s starting to look more like the 360/XBone controller now. Kind of a hybrid between the XBox, PS and their original design. It’s got the thumb pads in the same places as the PS controller (as it was with their original design), it’s still got their original thumb/touch pads, and now it’s got the 4 button design where XBox has their A/B/X/Y buttons. They also got a 4 button setup where the D-Pad us on XBox and PS, so that’s weird.
Still, it seems controller technology is kind of at a stand still as far as where it’s going.
I applaud Steam for trying something new, but it seems controller technology has hit a glass ceiling of sorts.
The new Steam controller reminds me more of the WiiU’s Pro controller than the Xbox 360/Xbone design in terms of button layout. Still looks weird. Heck, even the leaked Amazon controller has the same layout as the WiiU Pro for what would be Select/Home/Start buttons and maybe the power button.
@tetrisdork Yeah, the Wii U Pro is a good call. I actually didn’t know about that one because…. well…. I’ve pretty much ignored all things Wii U. I’m sure it’s a fine console and all, but there’s never been anything on it that’s caught my attention.
They already delivered me my PS4 so i’m good.