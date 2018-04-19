The Average American Swears Their First Curse Word Before 11 A.M., According To A New Study

04.19.18

If you can’t manage to get out of the house without your morning coffee and dropping an F-bomb, you’ll be glad to know that you’re not alone. According to a new study, one in four Americans say their first curse word before 9:00 a.m., with the majority before 11:00 a.m. with an overall average of 10:54 … which honestly, seems a little on the late side considering that we’re all living in the year 2018.

The study, which was conducted by 9Round Kickbox Fitness to learn the top causes of stress for Americans, found that simply cursing is the most common way people express stress and frustration. Of those surveyed, 63 percent claim it to be the way they most frequently cope with stress in their lives.

“People of all ages face stress every day and it can be difficult to find effective and healthy ways to cope,” said Shannon Hudson, CEO and founder of 9Round Kickbox Fitness. “While listening to music or watching TV can be relaxing, one of the best ways to reduce tension is through regular exercise because it improves both physical health and overall well-being. When you are physically and mentally strong, you are better equipped to handle life’s frustrations.”

Given that the study was conducted by a fitness company, it makes sure to note that of Americans who work out after a long, stressful day (47 percent), nine out of ten claim that it helps to relieve that stress. But go ahead, cuss up a storm if it makes you feel better.

(Via New York Post)

