Amy Schumer’s Ice Bucket Challenge Had An Incredibly Awkward Ending

WARNING: This is another Ice Bucket Challenge video. Except, wait, no it’s not. It’s Amy Schumer in her granny panties and well, let’s not ruin the ending.

Is that cream of corn? Cream of mushroom? Clam chowder? Is that the same thing substance that hit a soccer player in the mouth Saturday? I need to know because research. Also, because I’m kind of hungry.

By the way, Schumer challenged Mel Brooks, Don Rickles and Bob Newhart. Two of those men are 88, the other is 84. And that’s why Amy Schumer is the best. She gets the Ice Bucket Challenge. She’s not an ageist.