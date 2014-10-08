The A To Z Guide To The Celebrity Voices Selling Us Every Product On Earth

A lot of people like to collect stamps, assemble little wooden ships inside of glass bottles, or put comic books into air tight sleeves that people can never open to read them again. But when it comes to my own hobbies, I like something that is both sometimes challenging and often pointless, which is why I love to watch TV commercials and try to figure out whose voice is telling me to buy that stuff. For at least two years, my friend Amanda and I, as well as plenty of people who have been equally possessed by this silly challenge, have been trying to identify all of the celebrity voices that we hear in every commercial that crosses our eyeballs and ears on TV. We’ve called it the #CelebrityVoiceoverProject.
It’s gotten to the point, with all of the TV that I turn my back to during the afternoon, that my brain is almost trained to instantly recognize famous voices, so that I can raise a fist in the air in triumph while my dog stares at me like I’m an A-hole. Of course, it’s no secret that celebrities love to shill for all sorts of companies, regardless of whether or not they believe in the project, because a paycheck is a paycheck, and those yachts ain’t gonna fill themselves with champagne and models. But a lot of A- and B-listers still try to keep a low profile on their supplementary income by just lending their voices to American TV commercials, because maybe they think that our simple, blue collar brains won’t be able to tell that a certain star of The Godfather once showed up in a Jeep commercial.
Obviously, we know that Neil Patrick Harris is the overly-charming actor trying to talk us into drinking Heineken, while Matthew McConaughey tells us how he has driven a Lincoln long before he was paid to. Even Channing Tatum famously got his start in show business by appearing in a hilariously Hoobastank-packed Mountain Dew commercial. Some of us might see the Smirnoff ads with Alison Brie and Adam Scott and quietly wish we were hanging out with them like a trio of best friends. Also, Mila Kunis makes me want to drink only Jim Beam forever and ever, even though I’m a Michter’s man. Amazing how much a celebrity can influence a simpleton in a key demographic like me.
As for those celebrity voices that creep inside our brains and try to jam our minds with subliminal desires to purchase everything from cars to yogurt, I’ve been compiling this list of celebrity spokespeople for some time now, and with a little help from Twitter friends, iSpot and AdWhoIs.com, I think we may have assembled a truly comprehensive record of the last few years of celebrity voiceovers. In conclusion, I need a real hobby.
Acura – James Spader
It’s kind of like Raymond Reddington is telling me to buy a car, and that scares me because I could be struck by random missiles at any point if I don’t get an Acura.
American Airlines – Jon Hamm
This is Jon Hamm’s first appearance on this list, and even when he’s not being absurdly handsome and charming, he has the kind of voice that makes me forget that flying is awful and planes are filled with terrible, miserable and selfish people.
American Express – Claire Danes
I know this is supposed to be about celebrity voiceovers, but when it comes to Claire Danes, her best commercial will always be the “Boyfriend Trousers” GAP ad with Patrick Wilson. Keep that one in mind for when Wilson finally becomes a breakout star next year.
Applebee’s – Jason Sudeikis
In addition to Sudeikis, who is so freaking charming that just his voice actually makes me think about eating at Applebee’s, that’s obviously also the boss from Workaholics. It’s a big, old celebrity universe and we’re just eating two meals for $20 in it.
Arby’s – Ving Rhames
Two thoughts: 1) No, Mr. Rhames, I am not intimidated by Arby’s meat. 2) Shouldn’t the only Arby’s spokesperson from now til the end of time be Patrick Warburton? How he ended up as a talking can of oil on Napa is beyond me.
Army – Gary Sinise
The only choices for the voice of Army’s commercials were Lt. Dan or Steven Seagal, and the latter chose to promote Russia instead.
Quickbooks – Chris Parnell
Wrong. That’s Cyril Figgus.
Wrong.
That’s Dr. Leo Spaceman
Wrong.
That’s Jerry Smith.
Wrong, that’s Dr. Lemmon, famed centaur and aubesian user.
I thought james earl jones did the arby thing
Henry Rollins for Infinity
For some reason, I’m always trying to identify the voices too. Great minds, Burnsy.
The other thing I do is look out for what American celebrities do ads when I’m travelling abroad. I remember seeing ads in the subway in Japan with Richard Gere and Dicaprio for random products. As in, not for luxury car brands and the like…
Huh, I guess Gene Hackman’s retirement doesn’t count for commercials (which is depressing if that’s the last thing he ever does)
More depressing than Welcome to Mooseport?
How the hell is Neal Brennan with those Samsung commercials that run constantly not on this list?
For some reason that’s one of the more distinctive ones for me too.
Calculon – Lexus
Bender – Booking.com
Fry – Everything Else
I am assured he does not look like a bitch.
I would shamelessly buy anything Archer/Bob Belcher tells me to buy.
I switched to esurance for Jim Halpert.
I’m a working voiceactor and I too love spotting the celeb voices. It’s kind of bittersweet for me though ’cause I immediately turn to ‘what the fuck does George Clooney bring to a spot that a pro, working voice actor can’t bring?’ I’m sure it’ll sound like I’m bitter but I never understood why ad agencies will pay someone like George Clooney $200k to voice an ad campaign when they can get someone with similar pipes and proper copy-interpretation for a fraction of that. It’s not like the majority of people KNOW it’s George Dreamy Clooney.
Bitter. I know.
Anyway.
Some voiceover tidbits:
-Ed Harris doesn’t do Home Depot anymore. It’s now Josh what’s his fart from ‘Hulk’ (bad guy)
-Ron Perlman (Hellboy) does Firestone spots. I once interviewed him and flipped his shit about taking all the good voice jobs. He good naturedly said something along the lines of ‘tough shit!’ He’s fun.
-Based on auditions I do and direction from Producers (non-scientific) most people are looking for the John Krysinski ‘eSurance’ style, Dennis Leary smarm or Sam Elliot drawl.
Your bitterness is entirely justified. I find it hard to believe these companies see a justifiable return on investment for using celebrity voiceovers. It has to be a prestige thing at this point. “Hey, WE’VE got Julia Roberts doing OUR voiceovers.”
Also, I like John Krasinski as an actor, but his voice makes me want to wreck an uninsured car.
I think you’re underestimating how many people recognize the celebrity voices. Hell, even when I don’t recognize it right away half of the fun is “god dammit, who is that?!”
Well, I just got irritated for having to watch a stupid commercial video before I watched the real commercial video. Pretty sure this will turn out to be a horrible day.
My wife and I have been talking about this very thing lately. These companies must be paying these folks a fortune.
“boring, nosey” Mr. Feeney?
Your opinions are bad and you should feel bad.
McConaughey does Reliant Energy ads down here in Texas. And they’re as perfect as you’d imagine.
[www.youtube.com]
Where did all of my money go?
Bacon selling sausage? WAT A CAHN-TRY!
Usually if I recognize that it’s a celebrity voice I can figure out who it is (without googling), but the Miller Lite one was killing me.
You know what is annoying? Getting ads on youtube videos of ads
Load this. [www.youtube.com]
Jump up to Al Pacino.
thank me later.
Cloondawg sounds like the cartoon Batman. Which is funny because he was also in From Dusk Till Dawn.
Have you never seen Boondock Saints? When someone says “fruity and full of vitamins, but creepy”, I IMMEDIATELY think Willem Dafoe.
My husband and I are trying to figure out the deep male voice voice and product that has the following hook line “Yes you are ? pro, yes you are” Anybody?