An Artist Created These Horrifying Disney Princess Posters To Raise Sexual Abuse Awareness

An artist who goes by Saint Hoax created this series of posters called “Princest Diaries” after finding out one of her friends had been raped by her father when she was just seven. The posters all read: “Forty-six percent who are raped are victims of family members. It’s never too late to report your attack.”
Saint Hoax told the Huffington Post:
“That story shocked me to my core,” she wrote in an email. “As an artist/activist I decided to shed light on that topic again in a new form. I used Disney princess because it’s a visual language that my targeted audience would be attracted to.”
I understand what she’s going for, and while it’s an important message that needs to be sent, at the same time I think a lot of little girls would be freaked the hell out at imagery depicting Ariel kissing her father. I have plenty of friends with daughters under the age of seven as well as two nieces, and if there’s one thing I’ve learned it’s that you do not f*ck with their Disney Princesses.
(All images via Saint Hoax)
Yeah, right, like Ariel didn’t know what she was doing wearing that skimpy outfit.
I mean, how much will power did she expect King Triton to have?
Finally something to jerk off to on uproxx.
LMFAO. I was just about to say these should be popular on 4chan.
@Tonto Goldstein I’m not going near /b/ for at least a month now that these have been posted. The wincest threads are going to explode.
that was gold, Kazoshay! GOLD!
GOLD.
“girls would be freaked the hell out at imagery depicting Ariel kissing her father” … isn’t that the point?
In a South Park ARE YOU WEARING A CONDOM kind of way.
@makingflowers, @foremania, @kazoshay. Glad to see you all got the point about little girls being raped by their fathers and were able to get some yuks out of it.
Well yes, we were glad, too.
Obviously it is a serious issue, but this is UPROXX, not a site ending in .org. Post ridiculous princest posters, and we will make jokes.
I laugh so that I do not cry.
I get shitty performance evals when I laugh at work, but I get laughed to scorn if I cry at work. I am a straight white male, and we’re not allowed to cry in public.
he used ahumanperson for his username KEK
You don’t understand the internet and you called yourself “ahumanperson”. Nice try, S’tlllgxxx, but your attempt at infiltrating Earthen society has been foiled once again.
Eh, this is just another look-at-me artist, with little message and less artistic value. Someone who in creating these ‘artworks’ is bringing sex and suspicion into otherwise happy relationships between fathers and daughters.
Bad news for the author, sexual abuse can start at much younger ages than seven… it should freak them out. I’ve witnessed the repercussions of sexual abuse and frankly a little freak out at seven is way better than the life altering psychological damage the abuse causes. LIFE ALTERING!!!!!!!!!!!! LIFE ALTERING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! LIFE ALTERING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
ALLLLLLTERRRRED LIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIFFEEE!!
I get that she is trying to send a message but she really sucks at drawing
I may have been watching too much Jeselnik, but it would be really funny if Disney sued her for this.
lol
I kinda hope they do
I don’t know what the age of consent in mystical make believe cities is, but for most of the world it’s under 16.
lolol
The Rule 34 crowd should have fun with this one.
Too late: (NSFW) [goo.gl]
I knew clicking that would be a bad idea but… oh screw you damn insatiable curiosity.
Ariel is kind of into it, just saying
:( :( :(
Looks like I picked a bad day to stop jerking off to cartoons.
But it’s not Ariel kissing her father. It’s her father forcing himself on her. The phrasing used comes across as victim blaming.
Right on. All these disrespectful comments… Arghh.
Seriously? Are we really nitpicking this here? The article in itself isn’t trying to justify the images–it’s pointing out how ridiculous they are. They’re amateur-illustrated cartoons, making a point about a serious matter, but done in a poor and unconvincing way.
I’m sure the writer didn’t intend to sound like they’re blaming Ariel in the simulated matter of the kiss. The guy already acknowledged “…while it’s an important message…” He just went with identify the more readily-identifiable character by name.
And no, Hard Bop, these aren’t disrespectful comments–these are ridiculing comments, ridiculing a ridiculous series of images. There are better ways to raise awareness of this issue. This simply wasn’t one of them.
This would more likely scar any little girls perhaps wandering across these images more than it’d translate into a strong point to adults, who generally thought these Disney princesses were grown anyways.
Crap. My bad. The writer is a woman. My mistake. Lemme’ just self-correct myself now.
So you a picture, that if found on your hard-drive could potential put you on a sex offenders list, is wrong. Add a little statistic on underage rape and everything is cool.
The more you know.
Dude, there’s a far-cry difference between showing an illustration of completely-fictional illustrated cartoon characters kissing and images of real-life criminal situations.
Wait ’til you see what the moms did to them….
Meh. These images would be rather “shocking” to me, if only I hadn’t already seen worse images at [rule34.paheal.net]. lol
This was just another case of why artists typically shouldn’t try to play spokesperson to a cause. They too often resort to silly and ineffective measures. I get the point Saint Hoax here was trying to make, but ultimately, it’s such a poor method.
Not only will these probably not disturb your average adult, considering that we see these as imaginary cartoon characters that don’t exist in reality, but we generally don’t even perceive them as “underage.” No one looks at Snow White and thinks “she’s 14”–they just see just another anti-aging whimsical adult Disney princess.
Heck, nobody even knows Ariel’s supposed to be 16 and Jasmine is 15-going-on-16. No one looks into these useless facts about imaginary characters, except fans and geeks who look up wikis. They all just young adults, as far as everyone’s generally concerned. The entire Disney realm exists in this sort of unnamed eras in unrealistic worlds, with exaggerated characters of undetermined but suggestively adult ages.
Aladdin’s supposed to take place in ancient Persia–doesn’t stop Genie from pulling out 20th-century references like cars and Princess Jasmine from having an unusual amount of freedom as a woman in ancient Saudi Arabia. Disney does a great job making us not question such details in their illustrated tales.
Even when Jasmine’s age is mentioned in the first movie, nobody really notices it. Small kids watching it don’t even notice–they go to Disneyland and see a grown woman in costume playing Jasmine. So, as far as everyone’s concerned, Disney princesses are all adults, never really regarded as “minors.”
And sadly, most of us guys (and maybe some women) are just going to find this as more erotically-charged or just plain funny rather than disgusting. It’s illustrated fiction–in a world of wild sexual fantasies, this doesn’t bode well with generating disgust these days. They’re figments entirely of human imagination–they don’t make for good comparisons for illustrating real-life situations.
Oh, and just because Saint Hoax may dress in drag, but a “she” he’s not.
Whoops–never mind that last sentence. I read a caption wrong in another article I quickly Googled. They just simply did a series of images, turning political figures into drag queens–didn’t say they were a drag queen. :P