An Artist Created These Horrifying Disney Princess Posters To Raise Sexual Abuse Awareness

An artist who goes by Saint Hoax created this series of posters called “Princest Diaries” after finding out one of her friends had been raped by her father when she was just seven. The posters all read: “Forty-six percent who are raped are victims of family members. It’s never too late to report your attack.”

Saint Hoax told the Huffington Post:

“That story shocked me to my core,” she wrote in an email. “As an artist/activist I decided to shed light on that topic again in a new form. I used Disney princess because it’s a visual language that my targeted audience would be attracted to.”

I understand what she’s going for, and while it’s an important message that needs to be sent, at the same time I think a lot of little girls would be freaked the hell out at imagery depicting Ariel kissing her father. I have plenty of friends with daughters under the age of seven as well as two nieces, and if there’s one thing I’ve learned it’s that you do not f*ck with their Disney Princesses.

(All images via Saint Hoax)