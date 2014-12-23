An Italian Circus Tried To Pass Off Two Painted Dogs As Pandas

This holiday season, all the good little Italian boys and girls want is a Turbo-Man, obviously, but also for the pandas that they saw at a circus in Brescia to be actual pandas, and not just two chow chow puppies painted black and white. Sorry kids, but Santa hates you.

Two painted chow chow dogs posing as pandas have been seized from a circus in northern Italy, after tricking children into handing over cash, police have said.

The environmental police moved in to seize the animals, which they said were in general good health but had particularly watery eyes. This was “probably aggravated by the continuous exposure to camera flashes,” Italy’s environmental police said in a statement.

Police moved in on animal cruelty grounds and the circus owner is facing charges over the animals’ false passports. The chow chows were imported from Hungary and were six months younger than documents stated, police said. (Via)