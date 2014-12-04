An Ohio Cop Knew A Driver Was Drunk Because She Said ‘Gobble Gobble Turkey’

Thanksgiving ends with a bang in the suburbs of Cleveland, Ohio. At least, that’s according to Jessica Sorensen, who was pulled over for erratic driving by an Ohio cop last Saturday. After Sorensen allegedly destroyed one of her tires without a care in the world, the cop pulled her over.

According to The Smoking Gun:

When Officer Matthew Downing pulled over the car, he noticed that driver Jessica Sorensen, 24, “exhibited signs of impairment.” The cop’s observation appeared to be confirmed when he asked Sorensen how much she had to drink. Sorensen replied, “Gobble gobble turkey.”

Downing arrested Sorensen for drunk driving and unsafe operation of a motor vehicle. Whether the driver’s outburst was related to her blood alcohol content or the result of the old wives’ tale about eating turkey making you sleepy remains to be seen. My money’s on the a-a-a-a-a-alcohol.

Source: The Smoking Gun