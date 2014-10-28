Analysts State ‘Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare’ Will Herald A Franchise Decline

One thing that’s been reliable in gaming over the last few years is that every year, there’s a new Call of Duty, and every year, it sells a ridiculous number of copies. However, there have been signs of strain on the franchise; Ghosts had problems out of the gate and wound up selling only more than half of what Black Ops II pushed out the door. And Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare is supposedly going to continue that trend.
As the Escapist reports, analysts from Cowan and Company believe the series is on the decline. They base this on the fact that preorders through Amazon have been steadily declining for the series, and are fairly low for Advanced Warfare compared to the other installments.
Of course, this does need to be appended with a big honkin’ asterisk, since even these analysts think it’s going to easily outsell the biggest game this year so far, Destiny. Nobody thinks this will tank, just that it’s not going to sell nearly as many copies as the franchise’s heights, which will still mean it sells twenty million copies with ease. But I am a bit skeptical of this analysis for a few reasons.
First of all, Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare is arriving in the middle of a gaming desert. Especially for multiplayer fans, and that’s most of the franchise’s fan base, there just isn’t much short of, well, Destiny. Compare that to last year, when Grand Theft Auto V crushed everything in its path. The closest FPS competition is Far Cry 4, which has staked out mid-November as its day, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel!, which has been out for two weeks. Next-gen consoles don’t have a lot of options.
Secondly, preorders, while a useful barometer, are not bulletproof. Destiny was the most widely preordered new IP of all time, its absurdly fancy editions were going for thousands on eBay… and it’s barely kissed five million copies sold based on the data one can dig up about it.
Finally, it might simply be that Call of Duty can’t fight the industry problem nobody’s talking about. The bewildering trend of console sales outstripping the sales of games continues apace. People are not buying games to go with their consoles, and nobody’s quite sure why.
So, while Activision is probably concerned, one doubts Advanced Warfare is the end of Call of Duty. But it might be a hint at a larger problem in the gaming industry.
So far, 2014 has been a dud for new games within the major consoles. Watch Dogs and Destiny (the two big new IPs) were far from what was advertised. Stuff like Dragon Age Inquisition and Batman Arkham Knight was pushed back into 2015. Really if it wasn’t for Infamous Second Sun, Shadow of Mordor and Alien Isolation, I’d write off the year.
People are waiting to see whether or not to make the leap into next gen. That also means you hold off on buying new games because, if you’re getting a new system, might as well get that COD or Assassin’s Creed or Madden on that system than your old PS3/360. But with nothing really enticing them to make the switch (like Halo did for Xbox way back when), folks will sit on their wallets and wait.
Dragon Age Inquisition comes out on November 18. Maybe you meant Witcher 3, which was pushed back to 2015.
I was trying to think of all the titles that got pushed back. Yes, Witcher 3.
@Breesus Disciple The data indicates they are buying consoles, but not games.
@Dan Seitz That correlates with what I’ve seen from friends and family. Those that have bought PS4s or Xbox Ones have them and use them for Netflix/YouTube, their blu-Ray capabilities and online gaming. They get the free monthly download and play it and have some PSN/XBLA games they like.
But they’re not rushing out to buy the new AAA IPs or the latest AAA franchise installment. It’s an odd dichotomy: they bought and love their new systems, but they aren’t running to buy the new games.
@Breesus Disciple It’s very odd to think how narrow the appeal of some expensive games are, and I think the current console numbers are throwing that into sharp relief.
I don’t see how it’s coming out in a desert when the Master Chief Collection, GTAV, and Super Smash Brothers are all coming out within a few weeks of it.
Anyway, I didn’t see this selling as well as previous ones. Ghosts was pretty terrible, and this is Sledgehammer’s first game in the series. I think next year if Treyarch decides to go to the past again it will pick up. Plus zombies are by far the best feature the series offers.
I’m skeptical that a PC release, the next round of Halo rereleases, and a Nintendo release will meaningfully ding Call of Duty sales. Anybody in the market for that stuff probably wasn’t buying it anyway.
@Dan Seitz I was :(
Seems to me that, since consoles are outselling software as stated, that people are finally using their consoles for more of a multimedia basis, as Sony tried to push with the PS3 and Microsoft continues to try with XBox One. Wonder what this analysis will do in terms of the industry and if anything will actually “change.”
Well, if it starts not being profitable to spend millions of dollars on developing games, you’re gonna see some changes in a hurry.
The way devs and publishers freak out if a certain benchmark isn’t met (which, yes, I know it now costs millions to make a AAA game, so it takes millions of sales to return a profit), it wouldn’t surprise me to see them freak out over a decline in the “increase of sales” situation.
The annual release thing was destined to go down the tubes eventually – even leaving aside the AAA games costs more than a small nation’s GDP to build and release model.
E-sport needs consistency, and if you give people a game they like, they’d rather keep playing that than buying a new game every time. I’d rather spend a little on an expansion every year and full price the major game every could years than what they’ve been doing in this arena.
@Mechakisc My guess is that Assassin’s Creed is the canary for that particular coal mine. Two games, same day? Disaster.
“Finally, it might simply be that Call of Duty can’t fight the industry problem nobody’s talking about. The bewildering trend of console sales outstripping the sales of games continues apace. People are not buying games to go with their consoles, and nobody’s quite sure why.”
This is an excellent correlation to bring up. The forums are full of people who constantly buy new releases, unlike the majority of the people who buy one or two new releases a year. Plus, where do all the used games go? More and more consumers are buying used, which is why more and more stores are selling used games. Consumers also know the cycle of post release price drops. You can’t pre-order a used or discounted title. Whether a consumer buys a game new, discounted, or used is really just a pricing issue, and the industry clearly wants to hold onto the $60 price for new games no matter what.
Then there is the black box of digital sales. Anecdotal evidence says digital sales on consoles are a growing trend. Publishers only tout successes. Digital sales are a great opportunity for the industry to make more money by selling games at a lower price. As old as the game industry is, they still have a lot figure out.
Yeah, the lack of digital numbers is just infuriating at this point. Considering the publishers aren’t freaking out, I’m assuming they’re high, but it’d be nice to have that data.
If they come back to “The blueprint”, which is MWII, COD will not end soon.
Well if ATVI is looking to cut the fat when it comes to making COD titles they can start with not hiring big name actors and musicians. The novelty is fine but it eats away at the development costs and doesn’t add much value. There are plenty of unknown actors that could provide stellar performances with a lower cost
Man, I’ve got to admit, I am kind of stunned at Destiny’s numbers. The bulk of its sales are on the PS4. I didn’t expect it to do the gangbusters numbers Bungie’s fanboys were insisting would happen, but DAMN, Activision spent hundreds of millions of dollars for, what? Taco Bell?