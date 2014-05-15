And Now, For Hands Down The Stupidiest Thing You Will See On The Internet Today

News & Culture Writer
05.15.14 7 Comments

OK, full disclosure: This video is actually three years old, and while it’s not normally UPROXX policy to knowingly post videos that have been out for awhile, this video, like most genius works of art, was probably just too brilliant for its time back in those dark ages of 2011. So as the clip is now going viral via Reddit, we as an internet society are only just finally becoming capable of fully grasping its potential.

And with that I bring you, Hey Cat. Hey:

