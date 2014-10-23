‘And You Should Feel Bad!’ 20 Hysterical Dr. Zoidberg ‘Futurama’ Quotes

1. “Your music’s bad and you should feel bad!”
From “The Devil’s Hands Are Idle Playthings,” giving Fry the cold hard truth when his opera goes south without his magical robot devil hands.
2. “I’m swelling with patriotic mucus!”
From “A Taste Of Freedom,” when he gets a little too into the Freedom Day celebration.
3. “By the way, I took the liberty of fertilizing your caviar.”
From “Where The Buggalo Roam,” when he had no problem making himself at home at the Wong Ranch.
4. “You’ll never guess where I’ve been!”
From “Parasites Lost,” when the Planet Express crew is inside Fry’s body, and he emerges riding a giant… well, you know.
5. “I saw a frilly cake in here you’d remember all your life. I know I will. Every night it haunts me with its frosted beauty. Order the cake, dammit!”
From “Bend Her,” when he’s planning Bender (as Coilette) and Calculon’s wedding, and one cake really catches his eye.
6. “On margin! Zoidey wanna buy on margin!”
From “The Day The Earth Stood Stupid,” when a momentarily stupefied Zoidberg forgets the cause of the 1929 stock market crash.
7. “Two oil changes for the price of one! Now if I could afford the one, and the car.”
From “Insane In The Mainframe,” slowly realizing just how useless his Planet Express anniversary gift is.
8. “Ah, there’s nothing like the first cup of dumpster juice in the morning!”
From “Stench And Stenchibility,” starting his day the right way as always.
9. “Why always the fighting?”
From “Bender Gets Made,” after shot full of whatever the 31st Century equivalent of morphine is makes him perfectly sedate.
10. “Congratulations! I assume Amy is the father.”
From “The Problem Is Popplers,” when a fully-grown poppler calls Leela “mama.” Remember, he’s an expert on humans, not robits.
All of these but my favorite is him snapping his claws.
Sure butter me up with candy.
My personal favorite is his first appearance, when he examines Fry –
“Young lady! I’m an expert on humans! Now pick a mouth, open it, and say ‘Doodedoodedooooo!’ ”
Fry makes some unintelligible noise..
“WHAT? My mother was a saint! GET OUT!”
Where the Buggalo Roam may be the best episode of the series. It’s got great lines from everyone…
Bender’s “DAMN YOU OLD MAN!!” after the Professor tells Fry, Leela, and Bender that they would surely die on the buggalo drive, everything Zoidberg does/says throughout the episode, and Fry’s incredible “Hey, there’s that ‘barbeque’s over’ sound again.”
And now I know what I’m doing for the rest of the day. Watching Futurama DVDs it is…
I broke your tv!
“Once again the conservative sandwich-heavy portfolio pays off for the hungry investor!”
Close second, from “The Deep South”: “I’m sooooo into you” while nibbling on the professor’s head.
That being said, I probably do quote “One art, please” more than anything else.
+1 to the sandwich-heavy portfolio one.
“robits”
I always thought of it as “robutts”.
“Oh right, right, with the bones… I always forget about the bones…”
-My Three Suns
My go to is “I’m Dr. Zoidberg, homeowner!”
That episode has a ton of amazing lines, and not just from Zoidberg.
Say this all the time
“You don’t want to end up old and alone, LIKE ZOIDBERG!” followed by tears.
Zoidberg never seems funny to me, just annoying. Maybe you’ve got to be Jewish to “get it”.
Get it. Not Jewish.
Ironically, as a shellfish, he is not allowed into bot-mitzvahs
One of my favorites was in the episode when the go to Leonardo DaVinci’s planet. Early in the episode they’re investigating the Last Supper and this exchange happens:
Zoidberg: Maybe da Vinci painted over something else. It’s called a pentimento.
Farnsworth: That’s true, Dr. Zoidberg. How did you know that?
Zoidberg: My doctorate is in Art History.
My favourite is (floating down from the top of the sewer with an umbrella ‘3 dollars from the drug store’ XD
Best one:
“HERMES! STOP! If you interrupt the mating dance the male will become enraged and maul us with his fearsome gonad!”
“Fry, look what you did. She won’t shut up now.”
“The problem with the human Leela is purely biological. Soon she will lay her clutch of eggs and then all will be well.”
“Ah, the hypochondriac’s back. What is it this time?”
“My lead pipe hurts.”
“That’s normal. Next patient!”
“We’ll have to take a look inside your intestines.”
/Fry opens his mouth wide
“Guess again.”
My god but everyone on this show has the best lines. Even Bender’s repetitive “Bite my shiny metal ass!” gets changed up enough to make it always funny.
Anytime someone tells me they came into some money:
“How ’bout lending your old pal Zoidberg a few bucks, Mr Millionaire!”
where is the “scalpel ,blood bucket , priest ,… next pacient “
Gumbercules? I love that guy!
“I’m not hearing a no.”
[www.youtube.com]
shit, another one I totally forgot about:
“Well, I have a lot of experience telling patients bad news. So let me break it to him gently. FRY! YOU HAVE NO NOSE! YOUR NOSE IS GONE! YOU HAVE NO NOSE ON YOUR FACE! WHERE IT IS, I CAN’T SAY, BUT ON YOUR FACE IT’S NOT!
“c’mon, baby needs a new pair of shoes!”
“To Hell with your baby, I need those shoes!”
Dr. Zoidberg: There you are, good as new. Except for your dorsal fin. I’m afraid we couldn’t find it after the crash.
Fry: Can I live without it?
Dr. Zoidberg: If you call that living.
Big fan of “It’s funny because it’s poisonous!” myself.
My favorite is when he gets the sedative and Leela says, “What do you think, Dr. Zoidberg?” And Zoidberg clicks his claw while moving it past his face and a few seconds later goes, “Clack.”