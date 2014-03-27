Here’s Andrew Garfield And Emma Stone Talking About Spider-Man’s ‘Web-Slinger’

Pictured: Emma Stone finally realizing that Andrew Garfield is British.

It must be tough being Andrew Garfield. Not only does the guy get to play a superhero in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, he also gets to date his impossibly adorable co-star, Emma Stone. To make it worse, he genuinely seems to be a really nice guy. The thing that really put it over the top for me is that he got to go on Australian television and talk about his penis. It’s like he found a copy of my bucket list, and is checking everything off just to mess with me. Not cool, Scarfield.

Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone appeared on Australia’s The Project, which seems to be a talk show with a laugh track. The conversation immediately, and I mean immediately, turned to Spider-Man’s bulge, and Garfield didn’t shy away from the subject at all. He’d probably be a pretty good candidate to become an astronaut. You can watch the video below (via Buzzfeed) or read the transcript below it. Or do both. You deserve a break.

Waleed Aly: How do you make sure that your, um – your package looks appropriate in that costume? Andrew Garfield: It takes a lot of consideration. Because you don’t want it to be overwhelming, and also you don’t want it to be underwhelming. You don’t want it to intimidate, and you don’t want it to… the opposite of intimidate. So yes, there is thought, but ultimately you have to trust that what you have is enough. Emma Stone: Because with great power comes great responsibility. Aly: Yes, and I hear it’s extraordinarily powerful.[…] Did you focus group it? How did you actually get it right? Garfield: […] I had one focus group and that focus group was Emma, and uh, she… she approved.

Nice going, Garfield. You just had to tell the world that Emma Stone is well acquainted with your buddy Spurt Reynolds, didn’t you? I happen to know that Emma’s mom is an active commenter on Uproxx (I won’t reveal her screen name, but I will say that she posts as a Klingon). She’s going to be shocked and appalled when she reads this. After all, Emma is her innocent little angel.

Via Buzzfeed