Andrew Garfield Wants A Gay Spider-Man

Entertainment Weekly’s Comic-Con issue arrives today, and with it a piece on The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Most of it is the usual fluff, but EW has picked a few interesting bits. Like Andrew Garfield’s interest in having a gay Spidey.
Garfield laid it out in EW:
Recently…he had a philosophical discussion with producer Matt Tolmach about Mary Jane or “MJ” to fans. “I was kind of joking, but kind of not joking about MJ,” he tells EW. “And I was like, ‘What if MJ is a dude?’ Why can’t we discover that Peter is exploring his sexuality? It’s hardly even groundbreaking!…So why can’t he be gay? Why can’t he be into boys?”
Garfield has actually thought about this to the point where he’s cast his fantasy male MJ. Another MJ, Michael B. Jordan, in fact. And apparently he’s talked about it so much that the director is like “Yeah, I know, we heard.”
Needless to say, Spidey fandom is taking this with all the tact and aplomb you’d expect. The EW comments section in particular is a hilarious train-wreck of butthurt and whining that Peter Parker can’t be into dudes, because it’s not canon.
That said… Garfield actually does have a point. First of all, Peter’s defining romantic relationship is with Gwen Stacy, and odds are pretty good Gwen’s getting her ticket punched, if not in this movie, then likely in the next one. It’s Gwen’s death, as much as Uncle Ben’s, that drives Peter to be a hero.
Secondly, “canon” is not a great argument for a character like Spider-Man. Let’s face it, past the mid-80s or so, Spider-Man has largely been defined by arcs that fans would rather forget: The Other, One More Day, and >shudder< The Clone Saga. In fact, in both of Marvel’s continuities right now, Peter Parker is as dead as a comic book character gets. When even Marvel can’t even be bothered to keep you alive with a movie coming out, the filmmakers should be given a little more latitude.
It’s probably never going to happen: While American audiences probably would accept it with barely a shrug, movie studios are paranoid about alienating any audience. Maybe they can have a clone plotline where the Scarlet Spider is gay?
People flipped out over Superman killing one dude….I think a theater would get burned down if they tried that….personally it wouldn’t bother me if they tried that, I’ve never understood the slavish devotion to “canon” in comic book movies…don’t you want to see something a little different?
What would happen?
–A lot of media praise for breaking down barriers
–Much lower ticket sales as even the most enlightened hetero teen boys (read: MOST comics fans) do not want to be seen watching “gay spiderman”
–The internet collapses under the weight of the new volumes of fanfic.
Honestly, I think audiences would still show up. People go to see these movies for the special effects and the beatings, not for the romance.
Also, two dudes kissing in a movie? Huge female numbers. Seriously, who do you think writes that fanfic?
I think the numbers would do just fine. I mean, if there was ever a time to have a mainstream gay (or experimenting) superhero, it would be now. I think the sales you lost to squeamish/backward teens and such would more than be made up for by the people that would see it solely to support that kind of story being told.
I think you confuse “vocal internet majority” with “actual majority,” Dan. Us “INTERWEBS NERDZ” have a skewed vision of the world, just like old folks who get all their info from Fox News do.
For example, the internet erupted in celebration when DOMA was defeated; if you went by the internet popular reaction, nobody in the world could ever support DOMA. But look at the numbers: Sure, a slight majority now support equal rights for gays, but overall, there’s still like 45 percent who decidedly do not. That’s a ton of people – they just don’t happen to come onto Uproxx that often or dominate Reddit forums.
Gay rights are still a very polarizing issue nationwide, and the numbers would reflect that. You can point to popular culture and say people accept gay characters, but what enormously popular shows/movies have prominent gay characters? Supporting characters, sure, but lead roles? Spider-man would not do half as well with gay Spidey as it’s going to do with straight Spidey, it’s just the world we live in.
All of this talk is for naught, anyway, because there is zero chance a studio takes a huge risk like this with a “tentpole film.” They are too risk averse and in love with money to even think about it.
He’s not?
Woah, woah, woah. Don’t go hating on the Clone Saga, now… that’s one of my favorite Marvel storylines from the 90s. I grew up on that shiz, plus it gave us two of the coolest Spidey costumes ever: original Scarlet Spider and Ben Reilly Spiderman.
I must respectfully disagree on the plot, although I do look back on it with a certain nostalgia.
Age of Apocalypse of GTFO!
And yes Scarlet Spider and Ben Reilly Spiderman costumes were awesome.
That should be the solution to everything. “Just make it gay.”
You have to admit, that would have livened up the last “Expendables”.
Put a gay on it!
Hasn’t this guy ruined Spider-man enough? I really don’t wanna see him stutter through confessing his love to a dude. Just stick with the same story that’s been working for 40 years.
I don’t care about “canon” I also don’t see the point of changing a character’s sexuality for no reason. Unless it’s a porn parody.
I’m fairly sure these kind of stories are planted by the studios. Every once in a while some random movie person mentions something offhand about how “hey, what if Superman was a BLACK WOMAN?” and then the fans go “BLARGH NO NEVER!” and then the studios go “mmm hmm, okay, guess we can’t just do whatever we want with these stupid superheroes *yet*,”
What if Black Cat was a black woman with white hair? Someone call Halle Berry.
Halle Berry and superhero movies have a restraining order. It’s really for the best for both of them.
It ain’t worth a lot.
I could give or take (or maybe that is pitch or catch…?) on the gay thing.
Why is not one freaking out about how they let Joel Schumacher design the Electro costume is what I would like to know.
Isn’t it extremely disrespectful to do something like this? It’s kinda in the same vein of black history month and Morgan Freeman’s views on it. I understand where Garfield is coming from but its just stupid as hell. It’s not breaking any barriers I think it will just end up making the topic more controversial. Make a new hero who is gay, don’t change an already existing character and make him gay just for the sake of it, as if its some kind of novelty. So many ‘its’ in this paragraph.
Speaking of new-(ish) superheroes that are gay — who wants a Batwoman movie? I do.
Batwoman would be good. The thing about Batwoman is that her being gay is actually central to the character, as written. Same thing with Apollo and the Midnighter, their relationship is important.
Yeah, exactly. No need to mess with Spider-Man’s character when there’s cool, f–king badass gay superheroes out there already.
It would be a stupid idea, because it would be a boring and lazy stunt, devised by an uncreative and clueless actor.
I see this as more about Andrew Garfield trying to get people to talk about Andrew Garfield and not Spider-Man nothing more.
Canon isn’t a thing once the stories move from book to screen anyway. Even the very best comic book movies stray pretty far afield when it comes to the books.
As far as a gay Peter Parker is concerned, and this isn’t an attempt at being flippant, with as shaky as the last one was why would there be any expectation that Webb can make a good movie regardless of the main character’s proclivities. So if it’s going to be bad anyway, what difference does it make?
Where Wallace at Spidey???
I guess he wants Emma Stone to play his beard in the movies as well as real life.
Let me know when they decide to bring Kraven into the series.
sounds like its andrew garfield who wants to explore his sexuality
Spider-Man vs the Sinister Twelve… inches
Hey Jamie Foxx, ice to see you.
Great more link bait to wind the conservatives up with.
Yeh, but what if he fell in love with Rush Limbaugh?
Turning a beloved female character into a male? YOU SEXIST GEEK BASTARDS!
See what happens with identity politics? You can turn something progressive into something reactionary just depending on which designated victim group you have more sympathy for.
I agree with some posts above. Sounds like Andrew Garfield is the one wanting to explore his sexuality. Seriously what straight guy would choose or even suggest kissing a guy over a hot girl? If its done the movie won’t do well. The movie will become all about that and nothing else. It won’t even matter if it has a good story or not.