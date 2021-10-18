After failing to move the needle in both the 2020 Democratic primaries and a run for New York City mayor, Andrew Yang has formed his own political party, and the logo has children of the ’80s doing double takes.

Dubbed “The Forward Party,” Yang hopes to become a viable alternative to America’s current two-party system, which historically, has been an uphill battle with minimal signs of success. However, that’s not stopping Yang from coming out swinging. Although, he should probably hire a new marketing team because the new logo for his Forward Party looks a heck of a lot like the logo for Top Gun. Within moments of its reveal on social media, people were quick to point out this hilarious similarity.

"Can I copy your homework?" "Yeah just change it up a bit so it doesn't look like you cheated" pic.twitter.com/0v5fhxekec — Rossum's Universal Dumbass (@Socialist_frogz) October 17, 2021

More like Flop Gun am I right https://t.co/w4bBsCOtXR — Tom (@TQSherwood) October 18, 2021

my guy what are you doing https://t.co/VI8b0Sg9bj pic.twitter.com/YJvyrIbXVI — That Jewish Kid (@imthatjewishkid) October 18, 2021

Garbage ass Iron Eagle VII knockoff logo https://t.co/muAMDGuSE8 — tungsten cube 3” (@beverage_cart) October 17, 2021

Goose didn’t die to have @AndrewYang steal the Top Gun logo. https://t.co/Eg7cbaNoD9 — Kevin 🎃🔪👺 (@forensictoxguy) October 18, 2021

But the Top Gun jokes weren’t the only thing flying after the Forward Party logo reveal. Other users picked up some strong G.I. Joe vibes, and they were sure to let Yang know about it.

GI Joe ass logo https://t.co/izPx9W5Onf — Zito (@_Zeets) October 18, 2021

this GI JOE reboot sucks https://t.co/ANeXU4yD8P — Adam Lance Garcia (@AdamLanceGarcia) October 18, 2021

Tell me you watched GI Joe a a kid without telling me you watched GI Joe as a kid https://t.co/zJtVJjbizh — Rʏᴀɴ (@smithboyrd) October 18, 2021

Not only is this copyright infingment of GI Joe but he didn't even crop his screenshot. https://t.co/SlaSopHewM — SchoolBondWolfie (@BondWolfie) October 18, 2021

Let us know when you finally capture Cobra Commander. https://t.co/Sy5IIZZJFz — Howie+ 🦀 (@HoCoHowie) October 18, 2021

During a recent interview with The Donlon Report on Friday, Yang cited the growing polarization in America as his reason for starting a new third party. However, he does recognize that his chance of success exist mostly with smaller ballot initiatives instead of aiming directly for the White House as other third parties have tried. More importantly, he feels that something needs to be done before things get out of hand.

“This country is heading towards political violence, that’s real,” Yang said. “And the only way out is for us to have a genuinely more multipolar system where it’s not just two sides, clashing and clashing and getting nothing done.”

How ripping off logos from the ’80s will accomplish that goal remains to be seen, but best of luck.

