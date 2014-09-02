Angelina Jolie’s Wedding Dress Was Covered With Her Kids’ Drawings

Maleficent Press Conference Photocall

September 1st is the new Christmas for the folks over at People.com, because that’s the day they published EXCLUSIVE photos from the private wedding of sexy, cool couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. They were married on August 23nd in the French village of Correns, not a banquet hall that smelled like old people playing Bingo (I may be speaking from experience here).

All six of their kids were there, and they each played a key role in the ceremony.

Eldest sons Maddox, 13, and Pax, 10, walked their mom down the aisle; flower girls Zahara, 9, and Vivienne, 6, tossed petals gathered from the garden; and Shiloh, 8, and Knox, 6, served as ring bearers. The kids also helped write their parents’ vows. And Pax baked the cake! (Via)

Their drawings even appeared on Jolie’s dress.

Ironically, when most moms catch their kid drawing on her dresses, she threatens to send them to “some third-world country.” Just another reason why Jolie’s a pretty neat mother.

Via People

