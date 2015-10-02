Sony Ain’t Afraid Of No Ghosts: An Animated ‘Ghostbusters’ Movie Is Now In The Works

Sony/ABC

Does busting make you feel good? I sincerely hope it does, because after 25 years on the shelf, the Ghostbusters franchise is coming back with as many as three movies. Yup, Sony now has more Ghostbusters movies in the works than we’ve seen in total so far.

According to the Hollywood insiders at The Tracking Board, Sony has started working on a new animated Ghostbusters film. Word is the movie will feature the classic set-up (four scientists team up to save Manhattan from ghosts) although we don’t know yet if it will feature the classic ’80s characters, draw from the new movies, or possibly create its own universe. Whatever the case, I have a feeling Slimer will show up for some hotdog munching fun.

The Ghostbusters animated film will be produced by Tom Pollock and Ivan Reitman, and animated by Sony Pictures Animation, the folks behind Hotel Transylvania and Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (and The Smurfs, but let’s just ignore that). The Ghostbusters animated film of course joins the Paul Feig-directed, Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig-starring Ghostbusters reboot, and possibly the on-again, off-again dude-heavy Channing Tatum Ghostbusters. So many ghosts are going to get busted, guys, so many.

So, what are your hopes for an animated Ghostbusters movie? As somebody who actually liked the ’80s cartoon more than the movies, I demand this new film be exactly like The Real Ghostbusters or my CHILDHOOD WILL BE RUINED. Or maybe I’ll just make some snarky comments on this blog. Either or.

(via The Tracking Board)