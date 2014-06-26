Ann Coulter On The World Cup: ‘Growing Interest In Soccer A Sign Of The Nation’s Moral Decay’

As each day goes by, it becomes more and more difficult to ignore all of the professional trolls and sh*t-stirrers out there in the mainstream media. Between Skip Bayless and Jay Mariotti, I’m surprised that I haven’t been locked away in a dark room, miles below the surface while I scratch “LeBron James is not clutch” onto every square inch of the walls, using only my fingernails as writing utensils. Fortunately, I’ve been able to train myself in an almost ninja-like way to ignore all of the political writers out there from both parties and beyond, because life is just too short to worry about what fart-sniffing partisan cheerleaders have to say about what’s going to end this world.
But then Ann Coulter had to go and mess with the growing respect and appreciation for soccer that casual American sports fans have been experiencing in this 2014 FIFA World Cup, and the lady broke me on the morning of the U.S. Men’s National Team’s most important match of all-time. Last night, she published a new column, “America’s Favorite National Pastime: Hating Soccer,” on her website, and it is a milestone in trolling the likes of which Mariotti only wishes he could pull off. There is basically no way that this hilariously and pitifully ignorant screed wasn’t written as parody, because it had me cracking up from her very first point about how there is no individual glory in soccer.
Like a really bad stand-up comic at a casino in a rural town with a name you can’t pronounce or a complaint to the FCC about the way people answer questions on Family Feud, I ask that you just try to appreciate this for the sake of comedy, because there’s no way the people who actually believe Coulter’s latest rant can ever be brought back from the deepest end. Check it out, journalism students with minors in political science, because this is a course in taking it to the next level.
I’ve held off on writing about soccer for a decade — or about the length of the average soccer game — so as not to offend anyone. But enough is enough. Any growing interest in soccer can only be a sign of the nation’s moral decay.
And she’s out of the gates with jokes so old that I was wearing a No Fear t-shirt the last time that I made one. But yes, moral decay and whatnot. Continue.
(1) Individual achievement is not a big factor in soccer. In a real sport, players fumble passes, throw bricks and drop fly balls — all in front of a crowd. When baseball players strike out, they’re standing alone at the plate. But there’s also individual glory in home runs, touchdowns and slam-dunks.
In soccer, the blame is dispersed and almost no one scores anyway. There are no heroes, no losers, no accountability, and no child’s fragile self-esteem is bruised. There’s a reason perpetually alarmed women are called “soccer moms,” not “football moms.”
Do they even have MVPs in soccer? Everyone just runs up and down the field and, every once in a while, a ball accidentally goes in. That’s when we’re supposed to go wild. I’m already asleep.
The most disappointing part about this is that she doesn’t know who Lionel Messi is and therefore go on a rant of messy puns. “You know what’s Messi? The oil drip under my BMW. But sure, let’s play the Germans in no-hands ball and not vilify them for their poor automobile warranties.”
(2) Liberal moms like soccer because it’s a sport in which athletic talent finds so little expression that girls can play with boys. No serious sport is co-ed, even at the kindergarten level.
“And minivans? This is America, the land of Super Size. Get your asses in megavans, moms, and then drive them right back into your kitchens.”
(3) No other “sport” ends in as many scoreless ties as soccer. This was an actual marquee sign by the freeway in Long Beach, California, about a World Cup game last week: “2nd period, 11 minutes left, score: 0:0.” Two hours later, another World Cup game was on the same screen: “1st period, 8 minutes left, score: 0:0.” If Michael Jackson had treated his chronic insomnia with a tape of Argentina vs. Brazil instead of Propofol, he’d still be alive, although bored.
Even in football, by which I mean football, there are very few scoreless ties — and it’s a lot harder to score when a half-dozen 300-pound bruisers are trying to crush you.
I’d ask for a citation on that scoreless ties statement, but she saw a marquee that had the score for one game, so I’m sold. Also, she wrote “sport” in quotations, which is like the sickest burn on Earth, and ain’t no aloe vera gonna treat that, honey.
(4) The prospect of either personal humiliation or major injury is required to count as a sport. Most sports are sublimated warfare. As Lady Thatcher reportedly said after Germany had beaten England in some major soccer game: Don’t worry. After all, twice in this century we beat them at their national game.
Baseball and basketball present a constant threat of personal disgrace. In hockey, there are three or four fights a game — and it’s not a stroll on beach to be on ice with a puck flying around at 100 miles per hour. After a football game, ambulances carry off the wounded. After a soccer game, every player gets a ribbon and a juice box.
(5) You can’t use your hands in soccer. (Thus eliminating the danger of having to catch a fly ball.) What sets man apart from the lesser beasts, besides a soul, is that we have opposable thumbs. Our hands can hold things. Here’s a great idea: Let’s create a game where you’re not allowed to use them!
I mean, you don’t see our soldiers literally kicking other countries’ asses, do you? My big toe doesn’t even fit inside a trigger guard.
(6) I resent the force-fed aspect of soccer. The same people trying to push soccer on Americans are the ones demanding that we love HBO’s “Girls,” light-rail, Beyonce and Hillary Clinton. The number of New York Times articles claiming soccer is “catching on” is exceeded only by the ones pretending women’s basketball is fascinating.
I note that we don’t have to be endlessly told how exciting football is.
The worst part about this stupid World Cup tournament is how the government keeps sending agents into my home to turn all of my TVs to soccer, and then they stomp on the remotes so I can’t use them. And don’t even get me started on Agent Darryl, who keeps using the toilet and not flushing. Agent Darryl is a dick, you guys.
(7) It’s foreign. In fact, that’s the precise reason the Times is constantly hectoring Americans to love soccer. One group of sports fans with whom soccer is not “catching on” at all, is African-Americans. They remain distinctly unimpressed by the fact that the French like it.
Ann Coulter, voice of the African-American community.
(8) Soccer is like the metric system, which liberals also adore because it’s European. Naturally, the metric system emerged from the French Revolution, during the brief intervals when they weren’t committing mass murder by guillotine.
Despite being subjected to Chinese-style brainwashing in the public schools to use centimeters and Celsius, ask any American for the temperature, and he’ll say something like “70 degrees.” Ask how far Boston is from New York City, he’ll say it’s about 200 miles.
Liberals get angry and tell us that the metric system is more “rational” than the measurements everyone understands. This is ridiculous. An inch is the width of a man’s thumb, a foot the length of his foot, a yard the length of his belt. That’s easy to visualize. How do you visualize 147.2 centimeters?
It’s impossible not to imagine Coulter doing one-armed pushups as she shouts this nonsense into the headset that came with her latest version of Dragon Naturally Speaking.
(9) Soccer is not “catching on.” Headlines this week proclaimed “Record U.S. ratings for World Cup,” and we had to hear — again — about the “growing popularity of soccer in the United States.”
The USA-Portugal game was the blockbuster match, garnering 18.2 million viewers on ESPN. This beat the second-most watched soccer game ever: The 1999 Women’s World Cup final (USA vs. China) on ABC. (In soccer, the women’s games are as thrilling as the men’s.)
“Women suck at everything” is a running theme for Coulter, in case you’re having trouble keeping up.
Run-of-the-mill, regular-season Sunday Night Football games average more than 20 million viewers; NFL playoff games get 30 to 40 million viewers; and this year’s Super Bowl had 111.5 million viewers.
Remember when the media tried to foist British soccer star David Beckham and his permanently camera-ready wife on us a few years ago? Their arrival in America was heralded with 24-7 news coverage. That lasted about two days. Ratings tanked. No one cared.
Things got so bad for Beckham, that he had to resort to stripping.
If more “Americans” are watching soccer today, it’s only because of the demographic switch effected by Teddy Kennedy’s 1965 immigration law. I promise you: No American whose great-grandfather was born here is watching soccer. One can only hope that, in addition to learning English, these new Americans will drop their soccer fetish with time.
In conclusion, the only “Americans” watching soccer today will be the un-Americans. Unless soccer wants to grow some balls for once, and maybe look like this:
Until then, no thank you, rest of the world.
No one has a pail of water they can throw on her?
guhhhh I cant even with this chick, this is me reading her article:
[ionegiantmag.files.wordpress.com]
if there was EVER a sign of moral decay, it’s Coulter
Tell Kim Jong Un as an apology for The Interview, we are willing to send him “journalist” Ann Coulter as a sacrifice.
Just an idea, but I’m a woman, so clearly my ideas aren’t valid.
Hey guys, I’ve got a great idea: In order to smooth over the kerfluffle with North Korea caused by Rogan and Franco’s, “The Interview”; let’s send over “journalist” Ann Coulter as a sacrifice.
Can we just have a sequel in which Franco and Rogen are sent to murder Ann Coulter, and actually do so? it could be the first stoner comedy snuff film.
Stories like this make me wonder what kind of moron pays any credence to what she has to say. Then I make the mistake of talking to someone on an airplane and I get my answer the hard way.
y’all ain’t figured out Ann Coulter is a professional troll yet and keep giving her letters on a page like it’s something new and unique.
Come on guys. ignore her. Maybe she’ll go away. Until then she’s using the media just like she’s trolling the people who click on her idiotic things.
At least I read what she wrote here instead of giving her site traffic. That’s a positive step.. right?
[media3.giphy.com]
I can’t imagine spending so much time dissecting anything Ann Coulter wrote. I hope you got paid well for this article.
On the other hand, ANYTHING she’s ever said is dumber and more offensive than a silly rant against soccer, which feels like a parody of Coulter. So I have a hard time caring about this.
God dammit, now I have to watch fucking soccer just to spite her.
I mean at least she knows shes trolling and being deliberately ignorant
I agree with Ann Coulter! But it’s a good thing, moral decay is totally my thing.
She means football, right?
I think human vs. lion soccer is a good idea, though.
I think NOFX said it best – “Ann Coulter is a cunted cunt”
And her trolling continues to garner her publicity–just fucking ignore her, everyone, and eventually she
‘ll go away.
Jesus, man, have some self-respect!
Growing appreciation for the world’s most popular sport = moral decay
Rampant gun-love in spite of regular gun-related massacres = moral fortitude
Ok. Got it.
Don’t make me start watching soccer just to spite you, Ann.
I literally died at the part that I assume was about decapitating people with metric rulers.
Hulk Hogan would like a word with her.
I bet she is a tiger in the sack.
something something she’s a man
(link to “I fucked Ann Coulter in the ass, hard goes here)
[ifuckedanncoulterintheasshard.blogspot.com]
Ah, Ann Coulter — the flaming bag of dog shit on the doorstep of American political discourse.
Speaking of decay, Coulter needs to sacrifice more kittens to get teh life force back.
What’s the difference between a liberal and a socialist? Terrorists watch soccer every year.
Crap… I meant, what’s the difference between a liberal and a socialist? Socialists watch soccer every year.
Nevermind.
This is either the best joke or the worst joke of this thread. I can’t decide.
It was a well crafted joke.
Another attempt to stay relevant by saying things about a topic she had done 0 research on. Just because you put numbers next to your ideas doesn’t strength your argument (or lack there of). She deserves to be left for dead in the middle of African after having her clitoris removed, pretty much every tv personality who thinks they have a valid opinion should suffer that fate.
She deserves WHAT? Maybe that’s an overreaction…..
Culture warriors are so fucking weird.
“Here’s the thing, soccer fans. Like, I grew up loving baseball. I love baseball, but I admit baseball is boring. I love it cuz I grew up with it, I know it’s not basketball or football. Why can’t soccer fans admit the same thing?” -Max Kellerman
I don’t give a shit either way about Ann Coulter, but soccer sucks. The World Cup is the only time the average American sports fan will pay any attention to the sport cuz it’s the only time it’s not a complete mess. Do they even have soccer seasons? They have countless leagues, so no shit that a lot of people aren’t gonna bother trying to make sense of it all. Is it really just a stupid American idea to have 1 league be the highest level of its sport, only the best players play? Look at the evolution of the NBA, it’s certainly not like we’re opposed to European influences.
Hockey also struggles w its popularity in America, but hockey fans have a key difference from soccer fans: Hockey is looking for ways to better market itself to bring in more fans, while soccer fans are too stubborn n prideful to adopt that same attitude. All they do is scream how “it’s the most popular sport in the WORLD,” it’s better than everything, we have the greatest athletes ever in the whole world! Ummm, didn’t Ochocinco play in the MLS or something? Just sayin…
o they even have soccer seasons?
Yes, yes they do.
“Is it really just a stupid American idea to have 1 league be the highest level of its sport, only the best players play?”
That is exactly how it works in soccer too. You could have done a little research before spouting off. In USA, MLS is the highest level. In England, the EPL is the highest level etc
“didn’t Ochocinco play in the MLS or something?”
Nope, Ochocinco wasn’t good enough and he failed his trials for the MLS
In conclusion, when you are ignorant about anything, do a little research before making your arguments. You don’t have to watch soccer if you don’t like it, but you can STFU about it.
+1 m.m.m.
@m.m.m Thank you for addressing the ignorance of the original poster better then I could have.
1 league. Then you say they have that, but go on to name 2 leagues, MLS n EPL etc. In the entire world, if you wanna play the highest level of basketball, it’s the NBA. Football-NFL, baseball-MLB etc… That doesn’t mean those are the only professional levels for those sports, but they all have a sole peak level. Messi could join the MLS if he wanted to, in theory, right? Would you guys say the MLS is the best soccer league in the world? (Yes, in theory LeBron could leave n play somewhere else too, but which case is more likely?)
But whatever, fuck me right. Soccer is awesome n the best show on earth! Lu-Lu-Lu, Lukas Podolski!
And my soccer seasons and Ochocinco comments weren’t real questions, just sarcasm to help me say “fuck soccer.” Sorry that went over your head. If you honestly believe all of soccer is clear-cut n completely straightforward, have at it chief. To each his own
that’s an easy one to decode. soccer is popular worldwide among black and brown people so if soccer is becoming popular here we must have too many black and brown people therefore moral decay. ann, you can swish your hair and think you’re pretty but you are truly ugly.
said the black kettle to the pot ———– waaahahaha
Ann Coulter is my favorite heel in the WWE.
+She gets ‘My client, Bruuuck Lesnar beat the streak’ kinda heat…
Ann Coulter of 2014? No.
2004? Possibly.
Yeah, I still would. Not proud of that fact, but I’ve got a soft spot for shrewish cougars.
And her opinion on soccer (OR ANYTHING) matters because…?
She just needs to be put to sleep. Really!
Unfortunately — SHE’S RIGHT! The crowd at L.A. Galaxy games is 70% Mexicanos. Kids are usually forced into AYSO at an early age and it’s BORING AS HELL.
Possums have opposable thumbs.
No offense guys but Coulter would be making a better President at the moment than the WHIMP we have in the oval office right now.
Hey uproxx, a quick little ancestry.com inquiry shows her great grandfather wasnt even born in America. She’s no perfect little mayflower child. Her great grandparents were born in Ireland, maybe that’s not an “ethnic” country, but it isn’t America either. She should take pride in heritage and her ancestors. No one here is ” All american” If you want to play that card you better show me a complete pedigree of your family from every side dating back to 1776.
So – let me see if I have this straight – we should hate soccer – but the mainstay of American conservativism is supposed to be soccer moms in SUV’s – who take their kids to play, like, soccer.
How does that work?
But remember, the only reason soccer is becoming more popular is because the immigrants like it.
Spike Lee should take notes, this is how a pro trolls.
Sick burn.
Yeah what a WHUSS.
Remember when it was possible to take Ann Coulter seriously?
Let me rephrase that: Remember when she picked potentially insulting topics to target with ignorant, hyperbolic flame baiting, instead of topics nobody cares about that allow her attacks to so hilariously come across as what they are?
I agree with Ann Coulter. It takes a wider look than just “what is fashionable” to understand her concern. From most of the comments here, looks like we have ourselves an Obama site….. not a lot of depth, but more “in your face” thinking.
I agree with Ann Coulter (and you too) soccer sucks a big one. I’d rather watch grass grow, it’s more exciting. Most of the Ann Coulter bashers are Obama worshipers, you can bet money on that.
People with liberal views agree with other liberals and don’t agree with conservatives?
HOLY SHIT THAT’S SOME IN YOUR FACE THINKING!
Where the fuck did all the Cuntler groupies come from?
Ah yes, truly we have a problem with “Obama worshippers” if people think taking the time to write a whole article about how the rules of a sport are “unAmerican” – not amoral or dangerous or unfair – is, well, stupid.
We all know how this “door in the face” strategy works: She says something that’s as mean, one-sided, and over-the-top as possible, so the less aggressive folks such as yourself can sound reasonable and righteous in comparison by saying “she’s got a point” and build yourselves above whoever you don’t like from there. But when it gets as sloppy as this, sorry, but she’s gonna have to fall on her sword. Soccer is not political, no matter how many vague parrallels and hyperbolic attacks you draw from it, and using it’s relative unpopularity in attempt to win votes is silly. End of story.
Ann Coulter is a MORON! She is also a bigot, self serving, loves to hear herself talk, complete waste of skin. She needs to just go away! People like her make me sick!
OK 1. Ann Coulter is a twat. and 2. I don’t think the author knows what troll means. A troll is someone that purposely pisses people off because it amuses them. Ann Coulter is just a fucking moron.
Trolls usually are fucking morons.
Of all things to complain about she picks soccer. She needs to get a life
What’s the only thing more pathetic than the latest Ann Coulter whine?
The news outlets that keep giving her the attention she so desperately craves just so they can provide more worthless, inflammatory clickbait trash.
This isn’t even good trolling. It’s just lazily recycling the same “soccer is boring and foreign” statements with some meandering shit about how liberals are awful. She’s just mailing it in. I can’t even get angry reading it.
Just a friendly reminder, the only countries in the world who DON’T use the metric system are USA, Myanmar and Liberia.
Poe’s Law, my friend. Poe’s Law.
I find soccer boring. But it’s America, so others are free to play it or watch it on TV or in person if they want to. It is more exciting to watch in person than on TV, but still a tad low scoring for my taste. Here’s my concern with soccer. In Europe and South America, it appears to be a peasant sport that incites hooligan fans into acts of violence against property and each other. I would hate to see that unsavory element of the game spread in the US.
You clearly have never been to any sporting event in Philly.