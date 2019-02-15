Ann Coulter Went Rogue Against Trump After He Declared A National Emergency To Build His Border Wall

02.15.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

 

As if we needed more evidence that we’re essentially living in the upside down, Ann Coulter — author of the books In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome! and Resistance Is Futile!: How the Trump-Hating Left Lost Its Collective Mind — has become one of the most outspoken critics of President Donald Trump. The honeymoon has been over for quite some time now, as Coulter first began calling for the president’s impeachment back in September of 2017. (For not being tough enough on immigration, so there’s that.)

One might think Coulter would be pleased with Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to build his border wall, but not so! Coulter, like many others, seems to think this non-emergency emergency is an abuse of presidential power.

On Thursday night, Coulter began lashing out On Twitter over Trump signing the spending bill to prevent another government shutdown, only to pivot and declare a national emergency on Friday — which he has since done.

“There ARE no emergency powers to build the wall if Trump signs this bill,” she wrote in the first of a series of tweets. “It’s like signing a confession – then immediately appealing it.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSann coulterdonald trump

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.15.19 3 hours ago
The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

02.15.19 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.12.19 3 days ago
The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

02.12.19 3 days ago
The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

02.11.19 4 days ago 2 Comments
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.11.19 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP