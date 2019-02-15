Getty Image

As if we needed more evidence that we’re essentially living in the upside down, Ann Coulter — author of the books In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome! and Resistance Is Futile!: How the Trump-Hating Left Lost Its Collective Mind — has become one of the most outspoken critics of President Donald Trump. The honeymoon has been over for quite some time now, as Coulter first began calling for the president’s impeachment back in September of 2017. (For not being tough enough on immigration, so there’s that.)

One might think Coulter would be pleased with Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to build his border wall, but not so! Coulter, like many others, seems to think this non-emergency emergency is an abuse of presidential power.

On Thursday night, Coulter began lashing out On Twitter over Trump signing the spending bill to prevent another government shutdown, only to pivot and declare a national emergency on Friday — which he has since done.

“There ARE no emergency powers to build the wall if Trump signs this bill,” she wrote in the first of a series of tweets. “It’s like signing a confession – then immediately appealing it.”