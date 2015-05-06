Anna Kendrick Blows Our Minds With Some Profound Shower Thoughts

“I’ve probably said f*ck more times than my own name.” That’s Anna Kendrick reading one of the deep philosophical musings from Reddit’s r/ShowerThoughts. Taking inspiration from Nick Offerman’s video on the same theme, Kendrick read some of Reddit’s “philosophical questions that race through your head when in the shower”(and even Cookie Monster is getting into the shower thoughts business).

This new batch includes three jokes from Kendrick herself, and she teaches us so many new things. Did you know Will Ferrell and Pharrell Williams have reverse names? And when a pregnant woman swims, she’s basically a human submarine? MIND BLOWN.

(Via Tastefully Offensive and Glamour Magazine)

