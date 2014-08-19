Another Man Was Shot And Killed By Police Officers Near Ferguson, Missouri Today

At around 12:20 pm this afternoon, police officers in St. Louis shot a 23-year-old African-American male who was brandishing a knife. Police say the man was acting erratically screaming “shoot me, kill me.” As if things couldn’t get more tense, the incident occurred about a mile outside of Ferguson. A news conference was held at 3pm by police chief Sam Dotson.
So, just to recap:
-The man stole two energy drinks from a convenience store
-He came back and stole pastries of some kind
-He threw the the food (?) into the street
-A business owner who is also an alderman called police
-Police arrived at the scene as the man clutched something at his waistband
-The man pulled out a knife, screamed “shoot me now, kill me now” and came towards police
-Police asked the man to drop the knife
-The man came within 3-4 feet of the officers and they fired on him
-He was killed (and it appears it was immediately)
-There were several witnesses to the shooting
The tail end of the news conference contains questions from the press, the first of which addresses the use of deadly force—“are your men armed with tasers?” Chief Dotson’s response was straightforward: “Officer safety is the number one issue. So if you’re the family of the police officer and someone approaches you with a knife, you have the right to protect yourself…an officer has an expectation of going home at the end of the night.”
suicide by cop.
It’s like Missouri is trying to beat its high score.
(I also thought I read that he threw food into the street, not the employee, but I’m probably wrong.)
“are your men armed with tasers?”
I think that’s a fair question. I understand having to use force to defend yourself but I don’t think going in for the kill right off the bat should be your go to choice.
From 3-4 feet away, a knife is a deadly weapon. The cop is going to match lethal force with lethal force every time.
I used to think this way too. Since then I have worked on a couple of these cases and I find myself less willing play arm chair quarterback.
It’s one of those situations that are hopelessly shitty.
I’m not going to ask a cop to go for a taser over a gun when someone’s a yard away with a knife. Shit even Ray Rice could cover that distance before falling over his own feet.
@dritch He could have been tazed BEFORE he was 3-4 away.
Or, as soon as he went for whatever was in his waist band. If the officers’ hands weren’t full of guns, of course.
What if the threshold for discharging a Taser where the same as the threshold for DRAWING a lethal weapon?
That doesn’t sound unreasonable to me in the least. Draw your Taser, issue a warning, if it’s disregarded, fire your Taser.
Once you draw your gun there is no stepping it back.
@LT if the man had approached the store owner with a knife, instead of the police, and was shot in self defense, would people be asking about Tasers?
I don’t think anyone’s shedding too many tears over a crazy guy with a knife, but it seems pretty disingenuous to say that the actions were correct once the man was within a few feet, like nothing occurred before that. Yes, once the man was shot, the shooting was justified, but multiple police responded to a call about a man with a knife, pulled to a distance that was not 3-4 feet, and pulled their guns. One officer couldn’t have tried a taser while the 1+ other officers had their guns drawn?
I also want to know the answer to the question about stun guns. With what is happening now in Ferguson, I would think taking a knife-wielding man down with a stun gun from more than a yard would be preferable to a point-blank kill shot.
Because there is always a chance that the tazer won’t stop the assailant. The prongs could hit a non-conducive article of clothing, or it may not prevent the man from swinging his knife-holding arm around.
Plus “from more than a yard” in this instance means 3-4 feet, which is very damn close when someone is coming at you with a knife. If I’m a cop, I’m not taking any chances in that scenario.
Then use a non-lethal shot. I just don’t understand killing someone, who in this instance, appears to not be of sound mind.
They could have taken multiple attempts at neutralizing him with electricity from a much greater distance before allowing him to get so close that the had to kill him. Wonder when we will find out how many shots it took this time.
Don’t get me wrong, the police have every right to defend themselves in the scenario they were in, and I am not morally outraged by either of these officer involved fatalities, but I wonder if there could have been better decision making that would have lead to a different outcome on this second one.
“Then use a non-lethal shot.” Unfortunately, this is not a realistic option. When someone’s coming at you from “3-4 feet” away with a knife, there is no time to do anything but ensure you stop the attacker, which means shooting at the largest, easiest to hit target possible, the torso.
The idea of a “non-lethal shot” in a scenario like this is a myth.
“the better decision making” would be to not approach a police officer with a knife
@G Funk Era That’s basically the bottom line. Studies have shown that knives are as deadly as guns within 20 feet. That means that a guy with a knife can run up and kill someone in the same time it would take for the other person to draw a gun and shoot without being stabbed. Police train based on that reality. Also, the shoot to wound thing is a myth. Civilians who are involved in self defense situations and intentionally shoot to wound an assailant can face criminal charges for doing that.
Think about where a “non-lethal shot” must occur. Not head, neck, or torso. Imprecision of mere centimeters could be lethal. Not thighs – the femoral artery, even if nicked, can bleed someone out in a couple minutes. That leaves: shoulders (if you grant them to not be part of the torso), arms, and lower legs.
If your life were in danger and you had .5 seconds to react, how confident are you to a. place a shot into the arm or lower leg, or b. that it would stop the assailant?
There is no such thing as a non-lethal shot. That’s why one of the first “rules of the range” is to never point the muzzle at something you do not want to destroy.
@nadavegan How confident the average person would be is irrelevant. We as a society entrust cops with an unparalleled level of authority BECAUSE they are supposed to be responsible and trained enough to have that confidence.
Basically if we permit someone to kill it’s because we’ve said “This is a person who doesn’t fuck up.”
And far too often cops are really fucking up.
@whatitiz73 That sounds about right. When I was a boarding team member in the Coast Guard we were taught to shoot center mass, not non-lethal. I imagine it’s probably the same for cops.
If police officers are in a position where they have to defend themselves from someone with a lethal weapon, why is there an expectation for them to use non-lethal force and hope for the best, rather than use a firearm like every other person in america?
@TFBF, have you ever fired a real pistol? Even for the most highly trained, it DOES NOT work the way you want it to. Physics dictate that pinpoint “non-lethal shots” are pretty much impossible.
I agree – the cops are too often fucking up, shooting dogs, standing in bike lanes. If everyone pulled heads out of partisan assholes, this is something that I think we could all get behind.
But why do you ascribe that level of competence to police? The average police officer is just as proficient at his or her job as you or I are at ours. They have bad days, and for many, their good days are still shitty. I think about how average I am at my job every time I go to the doctor – is this guy the nadavegan of the medical profession? *shudder* Then I call, cancel, take ibuprofen, and go to bed early.
Police are not different. They aren’t supersoldiers, they are schmucks next door like you or I who hope the next day at work involves a minimal amount of bullshit.
There is no person who “doesn’t fuck up.”
@nadavegan If I have a bad day at my job, people don’t die.
That’s why cops must be held to a much higher level of competence.
Cops or no, the body’s autonomous nervous system dictates certain responses to life or death stressors. It’s the flight or fight syndrome. Blood pressure skyrockets, field of vision narrows, auditory exclusion occurs. Increased heart rate and adrenaline production results in shaking hands and heavy breathing, which leads to big movements of the arms and torso. That’s why even someone who shoots 100 percent at paper targets on the range is usually only about a 30-40% shooter in real life. Can’t beat the body’s automatic responses to stress and fear.
@El Cunado That may be all well and good, but the body also reacts with panic when someone is trying to punch you. Boxers and MMA fighters are able to reign that in, and deal with the adrenaline in a controlled way. Granted it’s not as violent of an internal reaction but it can be controlled to some degree.
So if we’re going to allow a segment of the population the authority to KILL citizens, is it not reasonable to expect them to undergo and maintain rigorous training to deal with those physiological reactions?
What the hell good is a cop who can’t control his panic response to some degree?
Holding them to the same standard as an average person isn’t only stupid, it is ridiculously dangerous. I don’t want the average person having the legal authority to shoot and kill me the moment he feels threatened.
And I don’t want cops having that authority either. I want them to have the training and the directive to defuse a situation non-lethally and resort to deadly measures an absolute final resort.
Someone wielding a knife against numerous cops there is no reason he can’t be subdued without being killed. If a cop sustains a slash wound it is highly unlikely to be fatal, the rest of the cops can descend on him, and everyone is still alive. It sucks for a cop to need some stitches but you know what….they ARE drawing hazard pay.
@TFBuckFutter…I have no idea what you think the answer is. Yes, cops should undergo training that makes them impervious to biological processes inherent in human beings?
isn’t it funny that when this site puts up an item of news, with no angle or click bait headline, just facts – we get super confused… lol
Holy shit so cops in Missouri do know what appropriate use of leathal force is.
Am I supposed to be upset or something?
The man was mentally ill, and the fact that we have cut funding for treating the mentally ill im gonna say great job officers!!! because rather this crazy SOB dead than him randomly stabbing me to death with a butter knife someday.
I’m against militarization of the police as much as the next guy, but this sounds like a legitimite use of lethal force considering a knife is a deadly weapon and all.
Sounds like it.
What the cops needed in this situation was a freshly dug dog’s grave.
Works every time.
Then they’d be totally justified.
Glad someone said this, especially since someone was invoking the 20 foot rule up there.
Ok…. So no taser fine but what about shoot to wound. A shot in the arm, shoulder and leg would put a stop to someone advancing.
Apparently, as suggested above, we can’t trust trained professional to be properly trained marksmen.
We just give them guns, a license to shoot at any threat, and we hope the suspect is really fucking fat.
[misguidedchildren.com]
This is, apparently, what we expect from police officers today.
Neither of you guys know what you’re talking about. Not trying to be a dick, but you sound like ESPN anchors trying to understand the X Games. Shooting to wound is literally taught no where in the USA, not in the military, not law enforcement, not private security, not private shooting courses. There are several reasons for this. One is that intentionally using potentially deadly force in an attempt to wound a person means that you are using the wrong tool. Another REALLY obvious one is that unlike in the movies, bullets are extremely unpredictable, as is dealing with dangerous situations. I can stay with people when they have legitimate questions about how the police are using force, but when it becomes “well why didn’t they just karate chop the knife out of his hand?”…come on.
If cops are basically praying and spraying they shouldn’t have lethal weapons.
People are comparing officers to the average person in expectation of their behaviors and marksmenship. If we allow officers to legally discharge a deadly weapon in public for their OWN safety they better be hitting the target damn close to 100% of the time. That’s not an unreasonable expectation. If they can’t do that and can’t handle the pressure of the job than they shouldn’t be clips with those responsibilities.
Try shooting a gun under stress some time. It’s hard.
@TFBuckFutter , like JTRO says, you really do not understand guns — at all — if you think that trying to wing someone is either safe or reasonable. The whole problem is you are trying to hit a moving target with other people behind that target. Trying to wing someone = spraying and praying.
The reason that EVERYONE is taught to aim for the center of mass is that it is easiest to hit in a volatile situation, safest for bystanders, and most likely to stop a threat.
Gentle Giant Mike Brown was shot FOUR TIMES in the arm and did not stop. It was the headshot that got him down.
I actually can maybe appreciate where Mr Futter is going, since I too would love to see a de-militarization of the police force. Although I doubt we agree on the before- or after-effects.
His standard that an adrenalized human being would hit a moving, aggressive target with standard issue equipment, in a fluid situation, all while obeying protocols, in the space of less than 3 seconds, with nearly 100% accuracy, is amazing.
although, jtro, you may be on to something… mandatory krav maga for all officers!
@JTRO I’M NOT A COP! Shooting a gun isn’t part of my job and TRAINING.
Things I do in my job would be difficult for the average person. Which is why I’m held to a higher standard in that capacity.
Holding cops to the standard of the average citizen would be all well and good if they weren’t afforded more responsibility than the average citizen.
It’s not too much to require people who hold sway over life and death to be held to a far higher standard.
To expand on that a bit….there are certain jobs that literally have ZERO leeway for “having a bad day” and fucking up. Pilot. Air traffic controller. Jobs like that. You have a bad day, people getting killed.
Cops don’t even have to be held to that standard. You’re allowed to make mistakes. You arrest the wrong guy. Ok, that’s a mistake that can be dealt with. You let a perp get away because you’re fatter than shit and the physical standards to remain a cop are no where near the level they are to become a cop, ok….that’s forgivable.
But when life/death comes in to play. You have no leeway. You. Can’t. Fuck. Up. Because. You’re. Having. A. Bad. Day.
“But when life/death comes in to play. You have no leeway. You. Can’t. Fuck. Up. Because. You’re. Having. A. Bad. Day.”
Yea, and that’s why they aim for center mass, and not someone’s fucking hand or foot
@Archer Belcher you can’t fuck up with a citizen’s life.
You’re paid to risk your safety as a cop.
If you’re killing a citizen you don’t have any leeway in that decision. And if there are any other measures that could have been taken, you deserve to be called on the carpet for not taking them before acting in the interest of your own personal safety.
We don’t look at firefighters and say “Well, he could’ve saved that baby, but the house was on fire.”
You’re paid to do a dangerous job.
Huh, I had a response to this but in between the time I hit post and the time I realized it didn’t post I found something better.
TFBF watched this movie trailer and took it for the gospel truth. He’s like the guy @0:40
[www.youtube.com]
Cops are paid to be in risky situations. Not to put the life of a criminal before their own and other innocent people around them. You keep saying cops should be held to a standard and be able to handle their jobs. That is exactly what this guy did. An officer can use lethal force in an appropriate situation. Which this was. A knife from 3-4 feet away is very lethal. And if it comes to that they are taught to aim for center mass. Aiming for arms and legs is not a good way to stop a target. Plus aiming for those is dangerous to everyone else in the area since the bullet is more likely to miss or go through the body. Pepper spray or a taser is not a surefire way to bring a dangerous threat down. The guy did his job exactly as he was supposed to.
You say cops are “spraying and praying” when that is the opposite of what he did and the exact thing you wanted him to do.
Also, I’m fairly certain firefighters have to leave buildings all of the time that are deemed too dangerous to enter. They don’t normally run into buildings that are about to collapse.
None of the cops fucked up in this situation. It happened in a relatively short period of time. The police issued several verbal warnings and waited till imminent danger was posed to them selves prior to the use of force.
Tasers can kill, bean bags guns can kill, they attempted to de escalate this situation before resorting to any exhibition of force. Had the man not wanted to die, and had let things go on longer it might have ended differently.
Once police were on scene the man charged them with a knife and got with in striking distance before he was shot. The idea of a non-lethal gun shot wound comes from watching too many movies. Any gun shot wound can be lethal. Shock kills. Bullets strike bone and dramatically change trajectory to the point where entrance and exit wounds can be in vastly different parts of the body. Hell shattered bone fragments can get lodged in blood vessels causing heart attack and stroke. You’d don’t shoot bullets to be non lethal.
Cops are not required to die in the course of their duty and hate to break it to you fire fighters don’t blindly run into burning building’s to save victims when the overwhelming likelihood is that both victim and rescuer will die.
Be pissed when cops don’t follow protocols and kill or endanger the lives of citizens needlessly like they did 1 town over. This isn’t even the same police force as Ferguson.
The tragedy here, like in many gun related deaths, is that mentally ill people can’t get the health care they need. Even fully insured individuals can’t get appropriate care due to lack of coverage and extremely high out of pocket expenses when the little coverage offered runs out.
@JTRO comparing Navy Seals to local police is an interesting tact.
Do you not see how using deadly force against a citizen, who is innocent until proven guilty, is kind of a problem when it is left up to the judgment call of someone who is paid to be put in that situation (for the purpose of defusing it)?
When there are non-lethal ways of defusing a situation available they should be exhausted before lethal force is used. I don’t believe I ever advocated shooting at extremities, even though that’s been ascribed to me…I advocated discharging tasers at a threatening body before even drawing a gun in that situation.
Again, a guy with a knife against 5 or 6 cops WITHOUT guns isn’t going to do a lot of damage. Unless you think someone prepared for a knife attack can’t protect their throat and heart with 5 people standing RIGHT THERE with tasers drawn.
@TF you don’t understand what innocent until proven guilty means apparently. When someone is charging around with a knife, in the middle of committing a crime, it has nothing to do with determining guilt or innocence, it’s about stopping someone from potentially killing people, and again, private citizens are free to defend themselves with deadly force in America, so why is it suddenly different when police are there?
Their job is diffuse a situation, but if their lives are in danger (and you sound ridiculous saying they should just take a few stabs in the process of arresting someone, no big deal. Google the human anatomy if you think someone can’t do a lot of damage stabbing at extremities) then that person potentially forfeits their life, too bad so sad. It’s pretty easy to avoid not getting killed by police, believe it or not, most people manage every day.
Just to be clear, here, everything I’ve read about this describes the man as walking towards the officers, not “charging.” Reports say that the officers issued warnings before drawing their guns, and then waited until the man got even closer before shooting. The man even had time to respond, and to draw the knife from his waistband. And, of course, officers responded to the call about the man with a knife, he didn’t just draw on them unexpectedly. I know it sounds better for the “what else could they have done” argument if this guy charged them like a 28 days later zombie, but I’ve yet to read anything that indicates that.
I don’t think the shooting was unreasonable, but there is the question about everything leading up to it. I have no doubt that these officers did exactly what they were trained to, it’s a question of why their training doesn’t offer at least an attempt of a relatively low risk non-lethal response. Saying that tasers can kill is missing the point by about as far as humanly possible: it’s like saying guns aren’t lethal weapons because they can wound.
If you’ve already made up your mind to put a bullet in someone, then you should be ready to finish the job and empty the gun. That wounding shit is for movies, not real life.
i think we can just go ahead and sum this up – man with no law enforcement, military, anatomy knowledge, or gun experience whatsoever has very strong opinion on usage, protocol, and own fictional version of physics
A man drew a knife against a cop and went after a cop in a threatening manner. Why are we questioning this?!
Hands up = I surrender? That shouldn’t get someone killed.
Drew a knife and approached a cop? That should get someone killed.
Any questions?
they should have the right to defend themselves ..but what about my right to defend myself from a dirty pig ???? and If they cant make an accurate shot to a leg or use a taser properly or disarm someone whit a night stick why then go through all that fucking training ???
Clearly. From the story he sounded more than a little disturbed, and probably looking to be killed, but don’t let that get in the way of whatever indignant wet dream you’re currently enjoying.
@BruceVain LOL i read it twice through thinking “C’mon now what’s with all these facts, where’s your angle coming from?”
This was a good article. Just the facts.
The author didn’t do himself any favours in the comment section but kudos to him for the article.
I don’t get it. If you want to talk in general about changing police tactics and equipment fine. But as it is this is an absolutely legitimate situation and the police are not at fault if what they said is true
I feel like the ongoing coverage of Ferguson isn’t enough. Why limit scrutiny to the comings and goings of Fergusonites (Fergusonians?) and their police force? Is there any way we can a new article for every death or police incident in every small town in America?
Guys, lets be honest, your cops are as crazy as hell. I lived in Vancouver CA and in Houston TX and cops are out of their mind up there, scared babies that who they are. They ACT like a cops in DIE HARD, they play but they do not protect. Vancouver cops killed a guy in airport just for nothing, they just shot him, as he was rude. I have seen it by my own eyes, couple months later they killed a guy in downtown of Vancouver thinking that his PEN is a GUN! Cmon! Thay are stupid peace of shit. I do not understand black people sitting and waiting when they killing you brothers, fucking your wives and screamin at your kids at school. By the way, how many black people are in Goverment that fight for the rights of Black People?
You sound like a paranoid idiot, and your english is atrocious. If you want people to listen to what you have to say it needs to make sense. Feel free to move to the middle of nowhere Africa where you won’t have to worry about the big scary police.
For all the issues with police over-zealousness, this ain’t it.
I’m not questioning this but I will say the cop is stupid from a PR stand point and a coward for giving this obviously suicidal and mentally ill man exactly what he wanted. Is it not an option to back the fuck up?
You don’t get to be “mentally-ill” if you’re black, just crazy. There’s really no need for all this back and forth. The evidence is in front of you. We all know there are non lethal ways to subdue a threat. They’re opting not to go that route, period.
“”dritch
From 3-4 feet away, a knife is a deadly weapon. The cop is going to match lethal force with lethal force every time.””
Ok, So explain to me how one man with a knife vs multiple men with guns is “Matched” in any way? shouldn’t one of the Cops pull out a knife to take him on? that would be an equal fight then right?? how the F*CK does multiple guns, not one gun or two guns, multiple guns, equal one single knife? how is that “MATCHING lethal force with lethal force” the cops are clearly OP in this one.