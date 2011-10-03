Another Season Of Arrested Development Is On The Horizon, As Is A Movie, Praise God

Are you ready to crap your pants first thing on a Monday morning? Yes? Well, you’d better be, because what I’m about to tell you will almost certainly make you crap your pants: Arrested Development is coming back for another season, specifically to set up the highly anticipated Arrested Development movie.

This revelation was made by AD creator Mitchell Hurwitz at the New Yorker Festival on Sunday night, where much of the show’s original cast, pictured above, gathered for a panel discussion about the show. New York Times television reporter Dave Itzkoff broke the news on Twitter.

Reports Itzkoff:

Mr. Hurwitz went on to say that he and Ron Howard, the director and producer who was the “Arrested Development” narrator, “had been talking about this for ages and trying to get this going.” Mr. Hurwitz continued: “We don’t completely own the property, there are business people involved and studios and that kind of thing. Just creatively, I have been working on the screenplay for a long time and found that as time went by, there was so much more to the story. In fact, where everyone’s been for five years became a big part of the story. So in working on the screenplay, I found even if I just gave five minutes per character to that back story, we were halfway through the movie before the characters got together.” So, Mr. Hurwitz said, “We’re trying to do a limited-run series into the movie.” After a wave of excited applause died down, he continued, “We’re basically hoping to do nine or 10 episodes, with almost one character per episode.”

Hurwitz went on to say that he and his team are about 80% done with getting everything finalized for this to all take place. Rumor on the internet is that the new season of the show would be broadcast on Showtime or perhaps via Netflix.

Congrats, Internet. It looks as though you may really have brought this fantastic show back from the dead. Let’s all do the chicken dance with the cast!

And of course, thanks for your help too, Obama!

