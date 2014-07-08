‘Ant-Man’ Adds Two New ‘Sabrina The Teenage Witch’ Writers

07.08.14

Hey, were you hoping some scraps of Edgar Wright’s original script would make it into the finished Ant-Man movie? Yeah, well, keep hoping.

Adam McKay (Anchorman, Step Brothers) has already revised the Ant-Man script and now Marvel has brought on two new writers in Gabriel Ferrari and Andrew Barrer. Ferrari and Barrer made their names with the 2010 Black List script Die in a Gunfight, but apparently what really caught Marvel’s eye was a script they did for a, thus far, unproduced Sabrina The Teenage Witch reboot.

So yup, Edgar Wright out, guys who wrote the update to a Melissa Joan Hart show in. That pretty much says everything you need to know about the direction Marvel wants to take this thing…

salem1

Move over and give me a piece, Salem.

salem2

Okay, so maybe this won’t be so bad provided Ant-Man has a sassy talking cat.

Via Latino Review

TAGSAnt ManComicsEDGAR WRIGHTMarvel ComicsMoviesSABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCHSalem

