‘Ant-Man’ Leaks A Visit From An Incredibly Busy SHIELD Agent

We already know Ant-Man will have some major ties to the past of the Marvel Cinematic Universe; Hank Pym’s antics during the 1960s will be a major plot point, and Howard Stark will be making an appearance. But apparently those historical ties run deeper than we thought, if a newly leaked casting sheet has any relevance.

Specifically, according to Cinemablend, the casting sheet, issued in Atlanta, is looking for a stand-in for Hayley Atwell, better known to nerds as Agent Peggy Carter. Agent Carter’s shaping up to be more integral to the Marvel Cinematic Universe than we thought. She has, of course, her eight-episode limited series rolling out in January, where she wears nice hats and slaps people around. She’s turned up on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and will be appearing in the November 18th episode. And she’ll be in Avengers: Age Of Ultron during a flashback.

So what’s she doing in Ant-Man? Presumably, she’ll be explaining why Pym particles, which admittedly are handy little items to have around, aren’t in common use, although the use of a stand-in might indicate she has an action sequence as well. Either way, it’s an interesting way to tie together the movies, and who knows? Maybe she’ll slap Hank Pym around. If Marvel continuity holds, he probably has it coming.