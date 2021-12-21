Anthony Fauci is calling for Fox News to immediately fire commentator Jesse Watters after The Five co-host encouraged people to ambush the doctor in public and “kill shot” his credibility. “The kill shot, with an ambush. Deadly because he doesn’t see it coming,” Watters said at an event for the conservative grassroots organization Turning Point USA this week. “This is when you say, ‘Dr. Fauci, you funded risky research at a sloppy Chinese lab, the same lab that sprung this pandemic on the world. You know why people don’t trust you, don’t you?’ Boom, he is dead! He is dead! He’s done!”

This is the same Jesse Watters who got tricked by a fake photo, attempted to dispute the fabled pee tape with a mind-boggling theory, and referred to Joe Biden as an “angry man” who’s taking his “anger out on the unvaxxed,” so at least he’s staying on brand. (Watters also hates it when people ambush him.)

Fauci called Watters’ comments “crazy” and “a reflection of the craziness that goes on in society.” He continued, “The only thing that I had ever done throughout these two years is to encourage people to practice good public health practices, to get vaccinated, to be careful in public settings, to wear a mask. And for that, you have some guy out there saying that people should be giving me a kill shot, to ambush me?”

“That’s awful that he said that. And he’s going to go very likely unaccountable. I mean, whatever network he’s on is not going to do anything for him. I mean, that’s crazy. The guy should be fired on the spot!”

Fox News has yet to publicly condemn Watters’ comments — and based on the network’s history, probably never will.

