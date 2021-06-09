Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez doesn’t constantly hurl barbs on Twitter, but when she does, oh boy. The congresswoman phenom out of New York has recently used her platform to criticize the U.S. practices in Israel/Palestine, and this week, the progressive socialist is coming for the Biden Administration. On Wednesday, she sharpened her tweeting stick to accuse Biden and Senate Democrats of “playing patty-cake w GOP Senators” due to grave consequences, including more planetary woes and allowing the wealthy to skate on income taxes. She added (to her fellow party members), “Mitch McConnell and the Koch brothers are not worth setting the planet on fire for.”

Pres. Biden & Senate Dems should take a step back and ask themselves if playing patty-cake w GOP Senators is really worth the dismantling of people’s voting rights, setting the planet on fire, allowing massive corporations and the wealthy to not pay their fair share of taxes, etc — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 9, 2021

Mitch McConnell and the Koch brothers are not worth setting the planet on fire for. I know some Dems may disagree with me, but that’s my unpopular opinion of the day — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 9, 2021

Not incidentally, ProPublica reported this week that billionaires including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Warren Buffett have been engaging in tax avoidance. That is, despite their nearly incomprehensible wealth, they’re paid little to no federal income tax for years.

AOC wasn’t done there. Earlier this week, she wasn’t impressed by VP Kamala Harris’ speech to “folks in the region” (that would be Guatemala and the surrounding area) who might be considering “making the dangerous trek to the United States-Mexico border.” Harris urged them, “Do not come. Do not come.” AOC labeled this move as “disappointing to see. She added that “seeking asylum at any US border is a 100% legal method of arrival.” Then she accused the U.S. of helping to destabilize Latin America, which she said was akin to assisting in “set[ting] someone’s house on fire and then blam[ing] them for fleeing.”

This is disappointing to see. First, seeking asylum at any US border is a 100% legal method of arrival. Second, the US spent decades contributing to regime change and destabilization in Latin America. We can’t help set someone’s house on fire and then blame them for fleeing. https://t.co/vADyh5H0bw — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 7, 2021

The progressive firebrand isn’t afraid to criticize anyone, including members of her own party, which makes her barbs ever more potent.