Joe Biden addressed the nation on Thursday following the historic passing of another coronavirus stimulus package, this time a $1.9 trillion bill that starts with checks to Americans as soon as this weekend. President Biden laid out a hopeful plan for America in the months ahead, with vaccines hopefully inching the nation to an end of the COVID-19 pandemic that’s altered life for a year now.

Getting lives back on track is a priority for, well, pretty much everyone these days. And there are a lot of things in the stimulus bill not just directly for Americans but other unemployment benefits, funding for state and city governments and lots of other things that may not be so evident to the naked eye. Which is why New York representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez helped break down what’s actually in the bill in a video that went viral this week.

Ocasio-Cortez is very, very good at speaking clearly and directly to ordinary people about complex government issues. which is why the video is so useful and important. And though the $15 minimum wage was not included, there is a lot to like from what actually made it to law.

Rep. @AOC broke down what’s in the American Rescue Plan pic.twitter.com/cTdkc5fxlo — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 12, 2021

“Did we get what we wanted? Absolutely not,” she said. “But did we get things that are gonna change people’s lives? Absolutely yes.”

The video detailed the direct payments given to Americans, as well as additional healthcare benefits and relief for businesses impacted by the pandemic.

You can watch the full video above. And if you’re worried about whether this misrepresents what was a much lengthier explanation on social media, Occasio-Cortez herself retweeted the video on Friday. Retweets aren’t always endorsements, of course, but in this case it’s clear the New York congressman is happy to amplify what will be a life-altering piece of legislation for millions of people.