Getty Image

The Democrat-controlled House is wasting no time in getting to the bottom of whatever it may be that President Donald Trump could be hiding. In addition to issuing the the power to subpoena to gain access to the Mueller report, on Wednesday the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee formally requested that the IRS hand over six years of Trump’s personal and business tax returns.

When asked about this latest development by reporters later that day, and whether or not he would give in and release his taxes himself, Trump had a predictable response:

“We’re under audit, despite what people said. We’re working that out as — I’m always under audit it seems. But I’ve been under audit for many years because the numbers are big, and I guess when you have a name you’re audited. But until such time as I’m not under audit, I would not be inclined to do that.”

Okay, cool story — and one we’ve heard many times before. But this time, it won’t be up to Trump whether or not his taxes see the light of day, since Dems are going through a little-known provision in the federal tax code to gain access to them.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was all too happy to point this fact out to Trump on Twitter, with a succinct “we didn’t ask you” in response to Trump’s tired excuse. Then she topped it all off by adding a savage nail polish emoji.