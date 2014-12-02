Arby’s Accidentally Reneged On An Endorsement Deal With Pepsi And They Made Up For It With This Ad

In order to serve the beverage in their restaurants, Arby’s has an ironclad agreement with Pepsi that it must fulfill an obligation to feature Pepsi in two of their television ads per year. Well, this year, they forgot. After changing up their marketing strategy earlier this year with a new tagline “We Have the Meats,” the new commercials became less of a natural fit to display a frosty glass of Pepsi sitting proudly next to their sandwiches.
So back in October, after Arby’s had only featured Pepsi in one of its 2014 spots, Pepsi gave the fast food chain a little nudge and was like, *ahem* “Remember that thing where you have to mention us twice per year?” and Arby’s was like, “Oh sh*t!” Since they already had their spots shot and planned out through the rest of the year and didn’t want to go back in to already-filmed ads to shoehorn in a product placement, they came up with a solution.
Behold, Arby’s solution. It’s kind of hilariously passive aggressive, but being that the entire 30 second, Ving Rhames-voiced spot is devoted entirely to Pepsi — featuring a twist on the tagline “We Have Pepsi” — Pepsi was able to roll with the joke and in the end they were pretty OK with it. “Pepsi: cool, refreshing, and goes great with Arby’s sandwiches, and other Arby’s food.”
Now THAT, my friends, is how you fix an endorsement deal screw up.
(Via Wall Street Journal)
Arby’s better than buckets of shift, because we have pepsi.
Arby’s would be 100X better if they featured cool, refreshing COKE® products
Arby’s would also be 100x better if they weren’t Arby’s.
Excellent point. #TeamCoke
Pepsi is the Arby’s of soft drinks so… looks good.
That was actually pretty great.
mmmm I was just thinking that I wanted Arby’s. And I do love Pepsi anyway. Guess there’s tonight’s dinner.
“and didn’t want to go back in to already-filmed ads to shoehorn in a product placement”
And didn’t want to shoehorn in a product placement INTO A COMMERCIAL.
If they really wanted to be jerks, the tagline should have been “Arby’s. Is Pepsi OK?”
Like
Can I get a water then?
I don’t understand how having Pepsi is supposed to encourage people to eat at Arby’s. It’s akin to selling a 3-nights stay in a gutter in Sierra Leone by bragging about how much ebola they have.
I don’t think it’s so much a draw for Arby’s as it is a condition of the discount they must enjoy while purchasing Pepsi supplies on their end. They probably reached out to both Pepsi and Coke to see which one would offer them cheaper sodas and this got built into the contract.
So like seeing whether Sierra Leone will give you a decent rate on a diamond mine while accepting the fact that you might have to hang an ebola sign on it.
I’ve never had Arby’s. This ad doesn’t make me want to change that. It did, however, make me laugh.
At least you’re good at something, Arby’s.
It’s worse.
Arby’s fries are kinda weak, but the rest of it is marginally better than any “Bun N Run Warm and Greasy”.
Arby’s: You settled for us, now settle for Pepsi.
I’m so hungry, I could eat at Arby’s
it tastes like burning
why does everyone hate Arby’s? I don’t understand at all.
I enjoy Arby’s as far as fast food goes.
Uhh Arbys is probably the best fast food chain. Why the hate?
Arby’s is good. Beef prices are crazy these day though.
Lion’s Choice > Arby’s
ALL DAY
Sounds more like Sophie’s Choice.
I ate a way-undercooked curly fry from Arby’s when I was a kid and I’ve never been back since. But I also don’t really understand why the place always seems to be held-up as one of the worst fast-food places there is, and no one ever gets into any kind of detail about it beyond, “Arby’s bad.” What is it, exactly?
Anyway, funny spot. Was that definitely Ving Rhames’ voice? Didn’t sound like him to me.
I thought the same thing after hearing the announcer. Not Ving Rhames. Sounds a lot more like Keith David.
Arby’s. For when Yobogoya is too classy.
Fucking crybabies…
[www.wired.com]
David Puddy approves.
I would patronize Arby’s much more often if they would serve Coke instead of Pepsi. Few people prefer regular Pepsi over regular Coke. I have never met anyone who prefers Diet Pepsi over Diet Coke. Also, the Iced Tea at Arby’s is not a tasty alternative. While the food at Arby’s is good, the beverage selection ruins the dining experience.
Worked so well no one has seen it.
First: F the Arby’s haters, as far as fast food goes, they are a treat. An original RB with Arby’s sauce is a gift to behold. (and mocha shake anyone?). Second: If you can tell, or have a preference between Pepsi and Coke, you drink way to much soda.