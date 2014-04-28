Are You Ready For Brooklyn Decker’s ‘Threesome’ Video?

#Funny or Die
04.28.14 4 years ago 7 Comments

This may come as a surprise, but apparently, movie-goers enjoy looking at attractive women. If you think the success of The Other Women, starring Kate Upton’s boobs, is a one-off fluke, like how everyone briefly convinced themselves to care about, ugh, eating healthy after Super Size Me came out, consider Just Go with It, the 2011 cinema classic starring Brooklyn Decker In a Bikini and Dave Matthews that somehow grossed $215 million worldwide.

Effective marketing is essential to locking down the public’s attention, so consider Funny or Die’s “Brooklyn Decker Threesome” a…what’s this about a Brooklyn Decker threesome?

Brooklyn Decker Threesome from Brooklyn Decker

Via Funny or Die

