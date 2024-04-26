Are Zendaya And Tom Holland Getting Married?

She’s in two of the most acclaimed movies of the year. He’s starring in a much-anticipated West End production of Romeo & Juliet. How will Zendaya and Tom Holland celebrate their big 2024? By getting married, possibly.

“There has been talk of marriage, and that is a reality,” a source told People. “They are not the kind of stars who put their lives together out there on social media for the most part.” Both Zendaya and Holland, who met while making 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, prefer to keep their private life, well, private, and “work is important to both and that keeps them busy now.”

Zendaya — who gives a career-best performance in Luca Guadagnino’s sexy tennis movie Challengers — talked to Vogue about her and Holland’s lives changed once they joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “We were both very, very young, but my career was already kind of going, and his changed overnight. One day you’re a kid and you’re at the pub with your friends, and then the next day you’re Spider-Man,” she said. “I definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him. But he handled it really beautifully.”

Maybe if / when they get married, people will stop referring to Zendaya as “Spider-Man’s girlfriend.” Actually, let’s cut that out now.

Challengers is out in theaters now.

(Via People)