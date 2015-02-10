Ariana Grande Had The Perfect Comeback When A Troll Made Fun Of Her Boobs On Instagram

02.10.15 3 years ago 47 Comments
57th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Getty Image

We already know Ariana Grande had at least medium-thickness skin, judging by her willingness to read mean tweets about herself. But until today, I had no idea what a firecracker the miniature diva was. On a recent Instagram post, some troll had the audacity to remark that Grande’s boobs were maybe not up to standard regulation size (as mandated by dickheads on the internet), but she SHUT THAT SH*T DOWN, fast:

ariana

In conclusion, don’t troll Ariana Grande on the internet. She will troll you back harder and better than you troll her, and she’ll probably be wishing that you’d die while she’s doing it.

(Via Barstool Sports)

