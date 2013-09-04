Ariel Castro, AKA The Cleveland Kidnapper, Hanged Himself In Prison

Ariel Castro – known nationwide as the guy who kidnapped Amanda Berry, Michelle Knight and Gina DeJesus and kept them locked in a sex basement for ten years – was found in the act of hanging himself at around 9:30pm on Tuesday night. Prison officials tried to resuscitate him and he was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead at 10:57pm.
And so ends one of the creepier stories of the summer and one of the most viral. In late May, Charles Ramsey – the neighbor who called the cops after one of the women escaped and found him – had a post-rescue interview go viral on the internet, albeit sometimes for the wrong reasons. Now that Ariel is dead, it’s only going to be a matter of time until the Ariel Castro story hits TV or movie screens. Who’s the top choice to play him? Castro looks overwhelmingly like Gale from Breaking Bad,
That’s Ariel on the left there and Breaking Bad actor David Costabile on the right. Uncanny, right?
(h/t: Gawker)
Bravo, I love a happy ending.
slow clap
* Hanged
Good catch! Thanks, man. Changed.
That was one weak-willed bastard.
On the one hand, yay! On the other hand, taking the chickenshit way out and escaping his sentence/similar existence to what he did to those women.
Yeah
He indeed looks a lot like Hardman from Pearson Hardman.
Sad. I wish they kept gangraping him in prison for another few decades
He couldn’t handle 10 weeks of what he was doing to those girls for ten years.
Enjoy hell asshole.
May he find the courage he lacked in life to…
Psych, he’s dead! He can’t do shit! Witness the lack of an afterlife you stuffed sack of shit!
AKA he who dirtnaps can’t get the last laugh
Couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy….
He obviously was tremendously mentally disturbed and either this or murder at the hands of a fellow inmate were the inevitable conclusion.
I believe it was assisted suicide.
Then somebody is due a bonus.
You know, you want to feel bad for someone being so despondent that he kills himself (if in fact that’s what he did). But really, who is harmed by this? He wasn’t getting out, and he was young enough that it would have cost millions to keep him in prison.
Now we can do those women the favor of never talking about him again–and I’m talking to you, Lifetime.
Now you’ve ruined Vince Gilligan’s surprise ending. THANKS A LOT DICK
“That’s Ariel on the left there and The Wire actor David Costabile on the right. Uncanny, right?”
Fixed that for you.