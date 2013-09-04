Ariel Castro, AKA The Cleveland Kidnapper, Hanged Himself In Prison

Ariel Castro – known nationwide as the guy who kidnapped Amanda Berry, Michelle Knight and Gina DeJesus and kept them locked in a sex basement for ten years – was found in the act of hanging himself at around 9:30pm on Tuesday night. Prison officials tried to resuscitate him and he was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead at 10:57pm.

And so ends one of the creepier stories of the summer and one of the most viral. In late May, Charles Ramsey – the neighbor who called the cops after one of the women escaped and found him – had a post-rescue interview go viral on the internet, albeit sometimes for the wrong reasons. Now that Ariel is dead, it’s only going to be a matter of time until the Ariel Castro story hits TV or movie screens. Who’s the top choice to play him? Castro looks overwhelmingly like Gale from Breaking Bad,
That’s Ariel on the left there and Breaking Bad actor David Costabile on the right. Uncanny, right?

Screen Shot 2013-09-04 at 2

(h/t: Gawker)

