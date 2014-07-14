To Honor The 20th Anniversary Of ‘True Lies,’ Here Are Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 20 Greatest Line Readings

On this, the 20th anniversary of the release of that seminal ’90s classic, True Lies, won’t you please spare a moment to appreciate one of the greatest thespian talents of this (or any other) age? No, not Tom Arnold. Who even are you? I’m talking about Arnold Schwarzenegger. The man sh*ts brilliant acting choices, and I have proof. Draw a bath, light some candles, and treat yourself to Arnie’s 20 greatest line readings.
The raw anguish on display in this clip from Kindergarten Cop! The despair!
He doesn’t even use words, and yet he has so much to say.
Schwarzenegger’s deadpan delivery in this clip from 1986’s Raw Deal may seem, to the untrained, to be evidence of lack of empathy… or, even more egregiously incorrect, of a lack of acting skill. But I invite you to look closer, straight into the eyes of the Ahnuld. His stoic delivery hides a deep well—nay, an ocean—of caring. To release it would be to drown the world in its wake.
Only godless heathens could possibly drink and bake after they’ve heard Arnold’s moving plea.
“For the first time in my life, I’m… [How to properly express anger. Be powerful, yet subtle. I can do this.] PISSED OFF!”
Relevant:
[www.youtube.com]
Also, my favourite recent Schwarzenegger line:
“My schoo es biggah den dis cah.”
[www.youtube.com]
Well, the FIRST post didn’t upload so I thought it’d been banned for some odd reason. Oh well, it’s not the first time.
“There is no bathroom!!!”
See you at the party, Richta!
Remember, Sully, when I promised to kill you last? I lied.
Cindy: What happened To Sully?
Matrix: I let him go.
Cooke: Fuck you, asshole.
*(click)*
Matrix: Fuck YOU, asshole.
Don’t disturb my friend, he’s dead tired.
I have hit the high point of my day, might as well go back to bed
Where’s Sully?
“I let him go.”
Where’s the Jamie Lee Curtis striptease appreciation?
“Do it, slowly. Dewey… decimal.” That’s what I always heard, anyway.
Do it slowly… do it doucement… (gently, in Frog language)
“Considereritadivorse”
“Bennie, screeeeeew yooooooooou”
“Shopping”
“Let off some steam Bennett”
“You’d be great in my next terminator movie”. To Ariana huffington during the California gubernatorial debate.
Running man may have been the first time, but certainly was not the last time that Arnold threatened someone with a hardcore fisting.
There’s a scene where arnold and the hooker are running through the mines and arnold is explaining about the reactor. The hooker goes “reactor? What reactor?” And arnold goes ALIENS BUILD IT
How could you not include Arnold reciting Hamlet with a cigar in his mouth?
I’m totally ready and willing to jump an any kickstarter that wants to turn that little segment into a whole movie.
“To be, or not to be. Not to be.” [kaboom]
The first one I thought of, out of all of these classic lines, was ” PUT DAT COOKIE DOWN!” Glad to see it on the list.
Other honorable mentions:
“Stick around”
“If it bleeds, we can kill it”
“WRONG”
“Fuck you”
“You are one ugly mother fucker”
“What’s with this fucking tie business?”
“No, fuck you”
“Fuck you, asshole”
A-Craig and E-Thompson thank you for saying what many of us also hoped would be on the list (not that it’s not a great list). Also:
*”Consida dis a divoowaahhce”
*his two questions to Charles Dance in Last Action Hero (involving sock drawers and breaking off thumbs)
*”Youuuu son of a b*tch”,& “What’s a matta Dillon, CIA got you pushing too many pencils (as he handshake-arm-wrestles Carl Weathers)” both at beginning of Predator
*This is also a good opportunity to discuss how “I’LL BE BACK” was ad-libbed by Arnie himself; the scripted line was “I’ll come back”. I’ll COME BACK???? This man is a genius, give him at least one of those honorary Oscars!!!
Top 5:
“Bennett, let the gurl go, it’s me that you want…put a knife in me, twist it and tuun it, see what’s going on inside my head…let’s party”
Also the Conan speech to crom that ends with “then the hell witchyou”
How about: “My eyes! The goggles do nothing!”
What, that wasn’t Schwarzenegger?
+1
“Rubber baby buggy bumpers!”
This.
‘Ow, a papercut.”
Dammit Cohagen, give deez people aih!
He almost turns air into a two-syllable word.
I do genuinely love Terminator 3, but yeah, that line was not a good idea.
Only one from True Lies? There must’ve been more than that. How ’bout when he calls Tia Carrere a psychopathic bitch, or when he’s on sodium pentathol and tells that torturer guy how he’s gonna escape?
You ever killed anyone?!?
Yeah, but they were all bad.
+1
Top three quotes for sure
And I know that it’s fun to rip on Arnie for not being an Olivier-worthy thespian, but the man is actually a really good actor. I dare say that half of Predator’s power wouldn’t be there without him selling an intelligent soldier slowly realizing that he is dealing with something not of this world. And the fear in his face in the scene where the creature dives into the water right behind him is an amazingly realistic moment. The look in his face when he turns to look behind him is that of genuine terror. Just because most of his acting in that film is physical, doesn’t mean it’s simple and easy. Next to Burt Lancaster, Stallone and Harrison Ford, he’s actually one of the best physical actors in film history.
I think Arnold’s performances in the recent “Escape Plan” and “Sabotage” were genuinely. good. As a lifelong fan of the man (born in ’84), with the exception of the Terminator movies, I’ve always just seen Arnold as “Arnold” in his movies.But here he actually sold me as the characters.
Pumping Iron: The scene when they’re pumping up before going out onstage.
Bodybuilder Serge Nubret: I look like I can beat you.
Aarnold: Hahaha. Keep looking.
+1 and also his quote re: “THE PUMP” in Pumping Iron. Spoiler alert – he is COMING ALL DA TIME
Who is your daddy, and what does he do?
I’m a cop, you idiot!
How can bullshit walk?
I’ll be back.
Your clothes, give them to me…now.
There are two kinds of people, those with guns and those who dig…wait, wrong movie.
Cooke: You scared, motherfucker? Well, you should be, because this Green Beret is going to kick your big ass!
Matrix: I eat Green Berets for breakfast. And right now, I’m very hungry!
Matrix: Don’t break radio silence until they see me.
Cindy: How will I know?
Matrix: Because all fucking hell is going to break loose.
Everything he says during the “Hamlet” scene in Last Action Hero.
[www.youtube.com]
“CONSIDER THIS A DIVORCE”
I always preferred “You think this is the real Quaid?!” (bad guys look the other way) “It is.” (Strike several bad guys)
No “You’re one *ugly* motherfucker”?
LIST INVALID