To Honor The 20th Anniversary Of ‘True Lies,’ Here Are Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 20 Greatest Line Readings

07.14.14 4 years ago 48 Comments
On this, the 20th anniversary of the release of that seminal ’90s classic, True Lies, won’t you please spare a moment to appreciate one of the greatest thespian talents of this (or any other) age? No, not Tom Arnold. Who even are you? I’m talking about Arnold Schwarzenegger. The man sh*ts brilliant acting choices, and I have proof. Draw a bath, light some candles, and treat yourself to Arnie’s 20 greatest line readings.

The raw anguish on display in this clip from Kindergarten Cop! The despair!

He doesn’t even use words, and yet he has so much to say.

Schwarzenegger’s deadpan delivery in this clip from 1986’s Raw Deal may seem, to the untrained, to be evidence of lack of empathy… or, even more egregiously incorrect, of a lack of acting skill. But I invite you to look closer, straight into the eyes of the Ahnuld. His stoic delivery hides a deep well—nay, an ocean—of caring. To release it would be to drown the world in its wake.

Only godless heathens could possibly drink and bake after they’ve heard Arnold’s moving plea.

“For the first time in my life, I’m… [How to properly express anger. Be powerful, yet subtle. I can do this.] PISSED OFF!”

