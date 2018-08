I now realize we’ve all been making a huge mistake by not molding Tobias Fünke’s most Tobias-y word’s from Arrested Development to our benefit to poke fun at every sequel, reboot, and re-hash out there. It’s just too perfect a response to today’s first Jurassic World trailer…

And now when David Cross doesn’t show up as a dinosaur scientist we’re all going to be super bummed. Whatever, worth it.

Via r/Funny