‘Arrested Development’ x ‘The Godfather’ Wins

Then today Redditor schwins_cube — inspired by the 30 Rock attempt — contributed his Arrested Development x The Godfather take and it sort of blew my mind. It’s exponentially more accurate and intriguing. The comparisons fit (Buster is Fredo!) like a glove and the captions are insightful. Not to mention the image quality is superior. Nate263, consider yourself pwned. Thanks for unintentionally sparking this Godfather comparison though. It’s epic. Even if it conveniently forgets Tobias and Lucille (Carlo and Clemenza?).

Full size versions of each to follow…

Source: Reddit

Arrested Development x 30 Rock…