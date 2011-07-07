‘Arrested Development’ x ‘The Godfather’ Wins

#Reddit #30 Rock #Arrested Development
Editorial Director
07.07.11 3 Comments
Yesterday Redditor Nate263 shared a side-by-side comparison he created after watching a lot of Arrested Development and 30 Rock. It’s a fun juxtaposition for fans of the shows but received a lukewarm reception as several of the comparisons are a stretch, not to mention sitcoms are inherently formulaic so comparisons like these could seemingly be molded to fit hundreds of shows (as evidenced by this Newhart variation). On top of that the Will Arnett portion is lazy, Tracy Morgan was forgotten, and it was well established two years ago that 30 Rock is actually a Muppet Show rip-off.

Then today Redditor schwins_cube — inspired by the 30 Rock attempt —  contributed his Arrested Development x The Godfather take and it sort of blew my mind. It’s exponentially more accurate and intriguing. The comparisons fit (Buster is Fredo!) like a glove and the captions are insightful. Not to mention the image quality is superior. Nate263, consider yourself pwned. Thanks for unintentionally sparking this Godfather comparison though. It’s epic. Even if it conveniently forgets Tobias and Lucille (Carlo and Clemenza?).

Full size versions of each to follow…

Source: Reddit

Arrested Development x 30 Rock

Around The Web

TOPICS#Reddit#30 Rock#Arrested Development
TAGS30 ROCKarrested developmentREDDITTHE GODFATHER

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 4 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP